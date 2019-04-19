The Blue Springs South baseball team got off to a strong start in the River City Classic in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday.

The Jaguars made a 1-0 first-inning lead hold up for a 1-0 victory over Mill Valley (Kan.) in a battle of Jaguars at Lawrence High School.

Brady Strickert allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out two in five innings for the victory.

“Brady did a nice job tonight of pounding the strike zone and keeping a good team off the scoreboard,” South coach Ben Baier said after his team improved to 9-4. “We played good team defense and that is why we won the game.”

Grant Geren drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a single by John Herrman in the top of the first inning for the only run South needed.

Herrman also earned the save, throwing two scoreless innings in relief of Strickert.

TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL 8, BLUE SPRINGS 7: A controversial call led to the winning run for Topeka (Kan.) Washburn Rural in the bottom of the sixth inning as Blue Springs fell in its opener in the River City Classic Thursday at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School.

The Wildcats (5-16) scored three runs in the third inning to take a 7-4 lead but couldn’t hold off the Junior Blues.

“It was a good ball game,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said. “We have to keep the pedal down when we get up. Had two controversial calls – a balk with a man on third scored the run in the bottom of the sixth. Should have never gotten to that point. We will learn from this loss and it will make us better.”

Blake Stegner went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two RBIs, Tanner Martin was 2-for-2 with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs and Christian Garcia was 2-for-4 and scored two runs to lead Blue Springs.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 2: The Eagles improved to 11-6 on the season after a win over the Tigers Thursday in the Northland Tournament.

Jaxon Kaylor got the win as he tossed one inning of relief. Jacob Misiorowski came in the seventh inning and got the save. Josh Kilpatrick had an RBI and Christian Lynn had a hit and two RBIs.

OLATHE NORTH 2, TRUMAN 1: Olathe North scored an unearned run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to edge Truman and eliminate the Patriots from the Mid-Season Tiger Classic Thursday at Legacy Park.

Truman squandered another strong outing by pitcher Cam Lusso. The senior, who pitched a no-hitter against Van Horn last Saturday, suffered the loss despite allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

Truman (7-11) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jordan McKinney reached on an error and scored on an error. Kyler Barnett and Zach Servi had the Patriots’ only two hits.

ST. PIUS X 6, FORT OSAGE 4: The Indians’ game against the Warriors went eight innings but they were unable to get the big hit as they fell Thursday in the Northland Tournament.

Fort Osage led 4-1 before making three errors in the fifth inning, allowing Pius to tie the game.

Trey Lockerd pitched six strong innings for Fort Osage (6-12) as he allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out five. He also had three hits and drove in a run. Darren Horning added two hits.