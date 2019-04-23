Hornets (5-8) had a chance to salvage one set, but Brendon Nelson could not fend off a comeback in his No. 3 singles set. CHS to 2019 Midland Empire Conference non-team tournament Wednesday (April 24)

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Just under a couple of weeks after sweeping all nine position sets from the Chillicothe (Mo.) Hornets in their own annual “Tennis Under the Lights” Tournament at Kirksville, KHS’ Tigers produced an identical outcome Tuesday (April 23, 2019) on Chillicothe’s Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts.

Losing more than four games in the “pro-8” set-scoring format only once, Kirksville smoked CHS 9-0, dropping the Hornets’ season record in all dual matches (including the three in the tourney at Kirksville) to 5-8.

The nearest Chillicothe came to taking a set Tuesday was in No. 3 singles, where junior Brendon Nelson of the Hornets could not hold onto a late lead and fell to Noah Walker, 6-8. During the April 11-12 tourney at Kirksville, the two had battled on equally-tight terms before the Tiger prevailed, 9-7.

“Brendon continues to play well (in singles),” CHS coach Bob Long assessed.

In No. 1 singles, Bennett Hoshaw of Kirksville dispatched CHS’ Tyler Maasdam 8-2. In No. 1 doubles, Hoshaw and Charles Fraser had blitzed Maasdam and Noah Crowe 8-1.

Chillicothe’s other results in varsity play included a 4-8 loss for Colten Johnson and Nelson in No. 2 doubles, Seth Batye’s and Gavin Sampsel’s 2-8 defeat in No. 3 doubles, Crowe being blanked by the tall, powerful Fraser 8-0 in No. 2 singles, Batye falling 3-8 at No. 4, and Johnson and Sampsel absorbing 2-8 setbacks in Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively.

The CHS netters are to compete in the Midland Empire Conference non-team tournament at St. Joseph Wednesday (April 24). Coach Long did not provide advance information on which two players would be entered in the singles competition and which four would play doubles at the Noyes Tennis Center competition.

Play, if the weather doesn't interfere, is slated to start around 9 a.m.