Lucy Reeter netted her team-high 11th goal and Maggie Pfaff and Sarah Graves their ninth each as the CHS Lady Hornets (9-3) bested host St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond for their fifth win in a row

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — With the wind at their backs, literally and figuratively, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS soccer Lady Hornets posted a fifth-consecutive victory Monday, 3-0 over St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond, behind their three biggest scoring threats.

Uplifted by their recent successes and rested by a week between matches after a flurry of action, the Lady Hornets utilized having the significant west wind behind them to control most of the opening half and establish a 2-0 lead.

Then, going into the wind, they withstood missing an excellent opportunity to make it and Bishop LeBlond capitalizing on a CHS miscue to pull within a goal just past the midpoint of the second half by needing only a few minutes to re-establish their 2-goals lead. Once back in front by two, they prevented the host Lady Golden Eagles from getting a shot on goal in the last 11 minutes to sew it up.

The triumph put the Lady Hornets at 9-3 overall, heading into a Thursday home match against Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran, and at 1-1 in the Midland Empire Conference.

Although it clearly had the better of the play through the match’s first 20 minutes, Chillicothe finally broke through twice in about three minutes to seize control of the outcome.

In the 24th minute, CHS pressure deep in the Bishop LeBlond end of the pitch led to the home team booting the ball out of bounds on the offensive left sideline about 30-35 yards from the BLHS net.

The Chillicothe throw-in by left outside back Kaylee Lewis went ahead toward the Lady Golden Eagles’ penalty area where Lucy Reeter settled it with her body and tried to play a pass inside toward Caitlyn Cothern. The attempt hit a BLHS defender’s head and bounced high toward the sideline and slightly backward.

First to reach it there was CHS sophomore Allison Ishmael, who quickly pivoted and sent the ball about 15 yards toward the goal into open grass with Reeter accelerating toward it.

Although a defender got between her and the goal as Reeter got first touch on the ball, the Lady Hornets ninth grader shielded the back from the ball with her body while making a quick spin to the outside and slightly back to get a sliver of separation. Before the defender could recover position, Reeter triggered a rising right-footed shot from about 10-12 yards from the goal. The shot zipped past the Bishop LeBlond goalkeeper before she could react and banged into the underside of the crossbar.

As the ball ricocheted downward and hit the ground, its bounce angled back into the field of play in front of the goal and it seemed the Lady Hornets had narrowly missed notching the first tally.

However, the assistant referee on the south sideline, positioned toward the BLHS defensive end to rule for possible offsides infraction and, at the time of the play, only about 10 yards from the goal line, immediately pointed toward the goal and ground to indicate he had seen the ball cross the goal line. When the referee in charge in the middle of the field noticed that indication, he whistled play to a stop and ruled Reeter indeed had scored for the 11th time this season, earning Ishmael an assist. Responding to the unhappy reaction of the home team, the sideline official quickly depicted that the ball, as it came off the crossbar and landed just across the goal line before spin imparted from the hard contact with the iron frame had, like a golfer’s spinning iron shot, led to the bounce taking the ball then back across the goal line into the field of play.

Good maneuvering by the eventual goal scorer highlighted the second Chillicothe goal just over three minutes later.

From about 30-35 yards out to the offensive right of the goal, Sarah Graves spotted open space beyond the Lady Golden Eagle directly in front of her and teammate Maggie Pfaff, ahead of her, angling toward that open space. The senior deftly played the ball in the air beyond her defender, but not with a lot of velocity, allowing it to slow quickly in the tall grass.

That turned the situation into a race between Pfaff, another BLHS player, and the Lady Golden Eagles goalkeeper, who sensed she should try to get out to the ball first. However, as the defensive player peeled off, so as to not collide with the ’keeper, Pfaff was able to reach the ball first and, with her right foot, drag it slightly back and to the left, out of the sliding netminder’s path.

With the goalkeeper now out of position and away from the net and only one Lady Golden Eagle between her and the open goal, the CHS forward pounded her own rising, hard shot toward it from about 12-15 yards near the middle of the pitch. Pfaff measured it just right, the rising shot easily sailing past the defender and grazing the bottom side of the crossbar in the middle of the net before settling in the cord at the back for a 2-0 CHS lead and her ninth goal of the year.

Once the teams changed ends of the Eagles Stadium pitch for the second half, with the hosts now having the wind at their backs, play generally was more even with little in the way of scoring threats.

About 20 minutes into the second 40-minutes period, Chillicothe, from its own half of the field, sent the ball high over the back line of the BLHS formation, creating a 1-on-1 race between the speedy, dangerous Reeter and a Lady Golden Eagles back. Reaching the ball first about 30 yards from her own goal and unsure whether she could control it and out-maneuver the Lady Hornet on her heels, the back opted to direct the ball back to her team’s ’keeper. Either not recognizing that it had been her teammate who had sent the ball to her or unaware of the rule that a goalkeeper does not have the freedom to grab a ball intentionally kicked to her by a teammate, instead of playing the ball with her feet and clearing it back upfield, which there was plenty of time and space to do, the BLHS netminder instead bent down at the outer left corner of the goalie’s box and picked up the ball. Immediately, the head referee whistled play to a stop, awarding Chillicothe an indirect free kick only about seven yards from the BLHS goal near its left goalpost.

Once the players received clarification of the call, the home team lined up seven or eight of its members as a human wall on the goal line in front of the net, while Chillicothe players got quick, verbal instructions from head coach Shannon Grable on who he wanted to initiate the indirect free kick and what that player should do. An indirect free kick must be touched by a second member of the team taking it before it can score, as opposed to a direct free kick or penalty kick, either of which can be scored on by the person taking it.

Perhaps a bit surprisingly, Chillicothe ended up having its two senior middle backs – Devin Dowell and Sydney Baxter, line up next to the ball for the resumption of play. Dowell did the perfunctory initial touch of the ball to resume play, nudging it slightly back and to the left only a yard or two as Baxter – who regularly takes the team’s goal, corner, and direct free kicks – moved forward from a few yards behind. Baxter’s rising right-footed blast from eight yards didn’t get a chance to sail over the heads and shoulders of the wall of Lady Golden Eagles as a couple of them lunged forward as soon as Dowell started the play and the shot caromed off one of them wide of the net and beyond the end line.

While that gave CHS a corner kick and Baxter arched it nicely into the area in front of the goal, no Lady Hornet read its flight path well enough to get a touch on it and, a short time later, BLHS had played the ball back up the field toward midfield and Chillicothe had come away empty-handed.

When, only a few minutes later, Bishop LeBlond’s Reagan McCristy stole the ball from a CHS back just outside the Lady Hornets’ penalty area and, after advancing to within about five yards of the Chillicothe goal, from a fairly-sharp angle near the right goalpost chipped a shot past Lady Hornets goalkeeper Kennedie Kieffer’s right shoulder and into the net on the “short” side, the combination of the preceding CHS misfire and McCristy’s sniping suddenly put the match’s outcome into doubt.

As it turned out, Baxter and the Lady Hornets proved more efficient and successful on a longer-range chance.

About five minutes after the Bishop LeBlond goal, the Lady Golden Eagles were called for a foul or had a hand ball about 35-40 yards from their goal, creating a seemingly-low-risk direct free kick for Chillicothe.

However, as multiple teammates flooded the CHS offensive third of the field, Baxter whacked an airborne drive about 20-25 yards into the BLHS “18” (penalty area) in the middle of the pitch. Surprisingly, as the ball landed, Graves not only was the first to touch it, but did so with some space to maneuver in.

Dribbling past one or two Lady Golden Eagles as she worked her way, left to right, across the goalmouth, the Chillicothe senior put herself face to face with the hosts’ goalkeeper only about 10 yards from the goal. With the ’keeper in a “no girl’s land” about halfway between Graves and the goal line, the Lady Hornet struck a rising shot that, although it hit part of the goalkeeper’s left arm, had more than enough steam to carry on into the goal at the 68:52 mark. Chillicothe had its 2-goals lead back and kept it.

The three CHS goal scorers are the squad’s most-prolific thus far in 2019 – Reeter getting her team-high 11th and the two seniors each posting their ninth. Although definitive research of C-T records has yet to be concluded, if both Graves and Pfaff score another goal each – or if someone else gets hot and racks up enough to reach double digits in goals (next in line is Caitlyn Cothern with four, all scored in the past handful of matches), it is possible it would be the first time in Lady Hornets soccer history (which dates only to 2007) that it has had three players with 10 or more goals in the same season.

Interestingly, in addition to the well-balanced potency of the CHS “finishers,” it has had remarkable – even extraordinary – balance among those setting up the team’s goal scoring.

With their helpers at Bishop LeBlond, Ishmael, Graves, and Baxter each earned their fourth assists of the season, giving them shares of the team lead with Pfaff. And while they lead, two others – Addie Ficken and Reeter – are right behind with three each thus far.

Another footnote to Monday’s Chillicothe victory was that it was the Lady Hornets’ first this spring in which they had surrendered a goal. Each of their first eight had been by shutout.

Thursday’s home match against St. Paul Lutheran will see CHS trying to defeat the Lady Saints for a sixth time in the last six seasons. Each of the wins the past four years have been by 2-goals margins.