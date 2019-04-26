Gillespie cards team's season-best 88, teammates sharp, too, in 4-teams event hosted by Savannah April 25, 2019

SAVANNAH, Mo. — Participating in a small (4-teams) tournament at the Duncan Hills Golf Course in Savannah on a windy Thursday, April 25, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Hornets had one of their best showings of 2019.

Led by sophomore Colby Gillespie’s rock-steady 44-44–88, the Hornets posted a low-4 team score of 382 for the 18-holes event. That left them 27 strokes behind host Savannah, but 14 in front of St. Joseph: Lafayette and 31 clear of St. Joseph: Benton.

Chillicothe and Savannah, along with Maryville, also had five of their junior-varsity players participate with CHS’ group finishing in the middle of that trio with a 452.

Gillespie’s 88, the Hornets’ best individual tourney round thus far in 2019 – one better than Gage Leamer’s 89 in the April 15 Chillicothe Invitational – was the fourth-best round in Thursday’s event at the par-71 Savannah course.

His 44s on each side were his personal-best ever for nine holes.

Also placing in the top 10, individually, was classmate Spencer Shira with a fast-finishing 50-43–93 that tied him for eighth place. That matched his best tourney score of his career and his 43 coming in equaled Leamer’s Chillicothe Tourney front-9 for the Hornets’ best “9” so far this spring.

Rounding out the Hornets’ scoring foursome Thursday were C.J. Williams with a 100 and Leamer with a 101. Hot on their heels was sophomore Dalton Ripley, who carded a career-best 103.

The tournament medalist was Lafayette’s Joe Huber with an 84, one less stroke than Savannah’s Kendrick Uehlin. Zac Vega of the host Savages was third at 86.

Chillicothe’s junior-varsity players and their scores were: Spencer Riddle - 106; Nate King - 114; Keagan Valbracht - 116; Carter Allen - 116; and Ethan Gabrielson - 129.

Thursday’s tournament wrapped up Chillicothe’s regular-season schedule. The Hornets will compete in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament at Smithville’s Paradise Pointe Golf Club on the Outlaw Course Monday, weather permitting.

If any of the Hornets score among the 15 lowest-shooting individuals not on one of the top two teams or if CHS manages to be one of the top two teams, the 2019 season would extend another week to the sectional tournament at Excelsior Springs May 6.



