Both Chillicothe track-and-field teams second in Thursday's meet at Maryville. Also posting event wins were Luke Hopper, Montana Hall, Jordan Hibner, Kennedy Corzette, Rudy Yutzy, and boys' 1,600-meters relay group

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After repeating as Midland Empire Conference champion in the 100-meters high hurdles, Chillicothe High School senior Kylee Larson added the conference crown in the 300-meters lows Thursday, pacing CHS to a strong overall showing in the league’s track-and-field championships.

Larson’s pair of triumphs were among eight varsity-event wins – five in girls’ competition and three in boys’ – Chillicothe produced in the MEC meet hosted by Savannah, but held at Maryville.

Powered by those victories and a dozen second places, both the Hornets and Lady Hornets were runnersup in the respective team standings. The Lady Hornets rolled up 157 team points, trailing only Cameron’s 190-1/2. On the boys’ side, CHS’ 165 points left them 26 behind repeat champion Maryville.

It was the second year in a row both Chillicothe teams took second in the conference meet. Last year’s girls’ title-winner was Smithville.

Larson’s winning time in the 100-meters high hurdles was 16.61 seconds, just over a half-second faster than her winning time in 2018. She took the 300-meters low hurdles in 49.59.

Joining her as Lady Hornets event winners were Montana Hall in the shot put (35’7-1/2”), Jordan Hibner in the long jump (16’1/2”), and Kennedy Corzette in the pole vault (7’6”).

Similarly, the Hornets had the majority of their wins in field events. Junior Luke Hopper – also second in the shot put – won the varsity discus throw at 125’2”, sophomore Rudy Yutzy produced a personal-best in the pole vault, winning it at an even 10’, and the strong 1,600-meters (4x400) relay group of Isaak Rasche, Peyton Forck, Kaleb Mullikin, and Ethan Corbin prevailed in 3:33.68.

In an intriguing, but slightly baffling, oddity, while Hopper won the boys’ discus, the meet’s two best throws sailed out of the right hand of a different Chillicothe competitor. Freshman Demarcus Kelow, who’s best previous distance had been 99’11”, according to the official results, somehow flung the disc a whopping 137’7” in his first attempt during the junior-varsity competition and then threw it a comparable 134’7” on his second try before fouling on his third.

Kelow was competing at the JV level because Hopper and junior Isaac Washburn had been far better through the season. That duo of 11th graders ended up taking the top spots in the varsity competition, Washburn being second with a best throw of 121’5-1/2”.

In addition to Hopper’s second place in the shot put and Washburn’s in the discus, the latter also took second in the javelin throw at 124’2”. Also placing second for the CHS boys were William Perry in the 1,600-meters run in 5:01.38, Rasche in the 400 dash in 53.33 seconds, and Forck in the 200 in 23.73.

Chillicothe’s girls supplemented their handful of event conquests with a half-dozen second places.

Lydia Anderson was next-best to teammate Larson in the 300-meters low hurdles, running them in 52.78. Sophomore classmates Maya Snyder in the triple jump (30’5-1/4”) and Ella Leamer in the javelin (88’9”) also were second, as was freshman Clara Leamer in the high jump (4’4”).

Rounding out the Chillicothe runnerup ranks were the girls’ 3,200-meters group of Katelyn Sullivan, Delaney May, Emma Burk, and Kadence Shiper (11:23.63) and the 400 relay unit of Abby Jones, May, Larson, and Hibner (54.2).

Next for the CHS track-and-field squads is due to be the Irish Relays hosted by St. Joseph: Lafayette. That meet is scheduled for next Thursday, May 2.



