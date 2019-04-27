Trailing Maryville 9-1 after 2-1/2 innings in Saturday's (April 27) fifth-place game of their own 2019 Hornets Baseball Classic tournament, Hornets leave bases loaded in final inning of 9-7 loss

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Behind Maryville 9-1 in the third inning, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS baseball Hornets came within one favorable swing with the bases loaded in the last inning of rallying to victory Saturday, April 27. However, MHS’ fourth pitcher got a popup that left the potential tying run in scoring position and sent the Spoofhounds home from the fifth-place game of the 2019 Hornets Baseball Classic 9-7 survivors.

Having used run-scoring hits by their top three hitters in the bottom of the fourth to climb within 9-6, the Hornets quickly put the potential tying run in the batter’s box in the fifth as Brock Ward singled and Dawson Wheeler waited out a walk.

After another Maryville pitching change brought Trey Houchin to the mound from left field, a whiff and an infield popup left the Hornets’ backs to the wall, since the 1:45 time limit had been passed during the half-inning. Barring a tie at the end of it, the fifth would be the last inning.

Brad Hayen, a mid-game substitute after Tucker Wagers departed following a foul ball off his foot, drew his second base on balls in as many plate appearances, bringing the top of the CHS lineup around in the form of Mason Baxter, who already had homered and doubled in a run in addition to lining out to the second baseman.

Representing the winning run, should he be able to duplicate his first-inning roundtripper, the sophomore infielder/pitcher stayed calm and, when the MHS hurler tried to get him to chase pitches outside the strike zone, accepted a 4-pitches walk, giving him three runs driven in for the game while bringing Jaden Winder to the plate with the possible tying run now in scoring position at second.

Perfect on the day to that point with a double to the fence in right-center, a 2-runs single, and a hit by pitch, Winder fouled off both a 1-0 pitch and a 1-1 delivery before lofting the 1-2 offering into the air right at the pitcher’s mound on the “green” field at Daryl Danner Memorial Park. First baseman Tyler Houchin gloved it there and, despite their comeback, the Hornets had slipped to 5-12 on the season.

While still mathematically possible, the Hornets’ chances of having a third-straight winning season for the first time in program history effectively ended with Saturday’s defeat. They’ll now need to sweep their last four regular-season games, win the district title, and then finish at least third in the state tournament to be able to finish above .500.

They’ll try to get back on the winning track Tuesday when they visit Maryville (8-7) at 4:30 p.m. for Midland Empire Conference play.

Saturdays opening inning included both positives and negatives for each side – both offensively and defensively, ending with CHS in front by a run.

Maryville’s first batter hit a sharp grounder at the second baseman, but, about 10 feet in front of him, it hit something and caromed high over his head for a single.

Starting pitcher Dawson Wheeler then aided himself by bouncing off the hill toward the first-base line to catch a checked-swing popup that he turned into a double play with a short flip to first sacker Westley Brandsgaard.

Although the next two men reached on walks, a strikeout ended the inning with no damage.

Three pitches into the home half, Chillicothe had a lead.

After watching two breaking balls miss low and away, Hornets sophomore shortstop Mason Baxter got the fastball he was looking for, on the inner half of the plate and just above the belt. Hitting a high drive to straightaway center, the strong south-southwest wind blowing out to center kept the blow aloft until it landed just beyond the fence 330 feet away for Chillicothe’s first home run of the season.

When Jaden Winder was hit by a 3-2 pitch, Brandsgaard singled to left-center, and Kam Ward was plunked, as well, the Hornets had a chance to have a big opening inning, but MHS hurler Adam Becker recovered to strike out the next three and leave the bases full.

Maryville received four free baserunners in the top of the second, but, unlike the Hornets, got its hits after them, rather than before. As a result, Tyler Houchin’s and Connor Weiss’ ringing 2-baggers to the fence in left-center combined to produce four runs – three on Houchins’ drive – and stake the ’Hounds to a 6-1 lead.

A 2-outs, ground-ball single through the right side of the infield by freshman No. 5 batter Brock Ward salvaged a run from the bottom of the third after Winder had led off with a double to the fence in right-center. In between, an opposite-field drive by Brandsgaard was caught on the run by the left fielder just in front of the fence in left-center. After the next man whiffed, B. Ward found the hole on the right side to plate Winder from second, although the batter was cut down trying to take second on the throw home.

B. Ward then replaced Wheeler on the bump and, in only his second varsity pitching outing, held Maryville at bay, bailed out of a bases-full, 1-out jam in the top of the fifth when the Spoofhounds lined into an unassisted double play handled by K. Ward at first base.

That kept it 9-6, a narrower margin created by a big CHS fourth frame.

With two outs and none on in the fourth against Maryville starting righthander Adam Becker, Bradley Riley worked a walk, surprisingly prompting the lifting of Becker in favor of Justin Firavich.

The first MHS reliever immediately walked Hayen and surrendered Baxter’s line-drive double up the alley in left-center that moved Chillicothe a run closer.

Winder then laced a line drive just over the leaping shortstop’s leather to score Hayen and Baxter, making it 5-3 and leaving Winder in scoring position as he advanced on the ill-advised and too-high throw home.

With CHS’ top hitter, Brandsgaard, due up with his nearly .500 batting average and first base unoccupied, an intentional walk seemed the obvious move, but Maryville’s coach opted to have righthander Firavich face the lefty swinger. The decision worked out for Chillicothe as Brandsgaard lashed a RBI single to right with contact which, with just a bit of higher launch angle off the bat, likely would have sent the ball over the cozy 300-plus=feet fence and made it 9-7. As it was, the Hornets were within three.

The MHS reliever finally retired a batter after four in a row had reached against him, getting a called strikeout to send the game to the fifth.

Following the rally-zapping double play to end the Maryville fifth, the Spoofhounds inserted a second reliever – lefthander Jeff Stooksbury, but he lasted only two batters as B. Ward’s hit – which left him at second base as Tr. Houchin had the grounder get past him in left – and the walk to Wheeler immediately put the ’Hounds in hot water before they narrowly escaped.

Statistically, each team collected eight hits with each having two for extra bases. The top three in the CHS lineup – Baxter, Winder, and Brandsgaard – had two hits apiece. While Baxter drove in three runs and Winder two for CHS, Ty. Houchin’s bases-clearing double and third-inning 2-runs single left him with five knocked in during a perfect 2-for-2, 2-walks day.

With the game concluded in five innings, Becker ended up gaining credit for the pitching win with 3-2/3 innings of 4-hits, 7-strikeouts work. The loss went to Wheeler (2-1).

Each team was charged with one error, neither of which factored into the scoring. The game saw a combined nine bases on balls and a whopping eight hit batsmen.