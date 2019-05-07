Junior Chapman's first goal of 2019, Graves' 36th, 37th of her career plus two assists propel 2019 Lady Hornets past visiting Kirksville 4-0 Monday, May 6

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — After five consecutive high school girls’ soccer matches between Chillicothe and Kirksville over the past two seasons had produced 1-0 final scores – the last four captured by CHS’ Lady Hornets, Tuesday’s probable preview of the May 16 Class 2 District 15 Tournament championship match finally saw that skein of 1-goal matches snapped.

Extended, however, were the run of shutouts and Chillicothe victories.

Senior forward Sarah Graves assisted on first-half tallies by junior Callaway Chapman and freshman Lucy Reeter, then found the back of the net in unassisted fashion twice in the final half in a 4-0 Lady Hornets triumph.

Chillicothe (13-4) will hope to post a fourth verdict over KHS’ Lady Tigers (9-10-2) on the same Bob Fairchild Field artificial turf at CHS’ Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II next week with a district crown and appearance in the state tournament on the line. That assumes each survives a District 15 tourney first-round (semifinal) match against struggling foes Moberly and Cameron, respectively. Chillicothe has six wins without a loss against the other three district teams this spring.

Chillicothe is due to host St. Joseph: Lafayette Tuesday (May 7) at 5 p.m. in its final regular-season home match, weather permitting. It will be the team’s “Senior Day,” with a whopping 10 players to be honored.

What stood as Chillicothe’s winning goal Tuesday (May 6, 2019) was delivered by Chapman, who stepped into the starting lineup at attacking midfielder for the absent Maggie Pfaff.

A well-fashioned Lady Hornets counterattack from their own penalty area via passes by Kaylee Lewis, Magy Thomas, Lucy Reeter, and Graves seemed destined to fizzle outside the top of the Kirksville “18” (penalty area) when Graves’ pass intended for a teammate in the middle of the pitch eluded her as both the intended recipient and a Kirksville defender arrived at the ball simultaneously.

However, when they effectively forced each other to whiff on the ball, it trickled a few yards back toward midfield where Chapman was following up the play. On the run, the junior directed the ball ahead – likely in an attempt to advance it in hopes of creating an opportunity for one of her teammates ahead of hear – from about 30 yards from the KHS cage.

Her contact, however, sent the ball perhaps 20-25 feet into the slight southeast breeze and toward the defensive right half of the goal. The resisting wind initially helped keep the ball aloft before causing the boot to lose pace. In doing so, it first carried the ball over the head of the Kirksville goalkeeper, who was a few yards off her line and moving to her right and thus unable to get much of a vertical jump toward it as passed her on its descent, and then slowed the ball’s forward velocity just enough that it dipped below the 8-feet height of the crossbar and, over the ’keeper’s in-vain outstretched arms, crossed into the goal after 6:58.

Given that the teams’ previous five clashes had concluded with 1-0 scores, there was a reasonable chance Chapman’s first goal of 2019 might be the only scoring, even though its early delivery diminished that probability.

Not surprisingly, no further scoring occurred in the next 29 minutes before another CHS counterattack shortly before halftime changed the long-running 1-0 vibe.

From just on the CHS defensive side of midfield, the Lady Hornets sent the ball forward. It soon found its way onto the foot of Graves on the offensive side of midfield and, after a touch or two, she looked for and spied Reeter zipping up the pitch ahead of her to her right.

Playing the ball low through the Kirksville defense, Graves gave Reeter room to run to it ahead of a couple Lady Tigers about 25-30 yards out from the net. Dribbling the ball forward several times to allow herself to shield the pursuing defenders from the ball, CHS’ top goal scorer of the 2019 season waited until she was 13 yards from the goal before triggering a low, right-footed shot across the goalmouth into the right side of the net. Reeter’s 16th goal of the season, off Graves’ team-high eighth assist, made it 2-0, Chillicothe, with 3:01 to go in the half.

With Lady Hornets goalkeeper Kennedie Kieffer literally having touched the ball only once in the first half and having not been required to make a save, the 2-0 CHS lead at intermission looked large and likely insurmountable.

It proved to be as, despite two or three KHS threats in the final 40 minutes, Chillicothe and Kieffer completed their CHS-record-tying 12th shutout of the season. That’s the same number last year’s squad – including mostly the same defensive corps – posted. For Kieffer, it also was her CHS-standard 29th career whitewash.

Before that became official, Graves, who missed virtually all of her sophomore season with the first of two major knee injuries (the second came in the final match of last season), continued up CHS’ career goal-scoring ladder.

In the 58th minute, with the KHS ’keeper still 5-10 yards out from the goal line after chasing a loose ball, a teammate’s clearing attempt found its way to the Chillicothe standout about 30-35 yards out in the middle. Realizing the opportunity, Graves rapidly launched the ball goalward toward the far (defensive right) side. With the netminder caught out of position, the ball bounced home and the Lady Hornets had an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

It stayed a 3-goals difference for nearly 20 minutes before Graves found the ball on her foot again, this time after a bit of a scramble inside the KHS penalty area. From the offensive right of the goal and no more than 10 yards away, the senior drilled a low shot home through traffic for her second goal of the match and 13th of the season, second-most behind Reeter’s 16.

The dual tallies also raised her truncated career’s total to 36, still fifth-most in the program’s 13-years history, but now within four of fourth-place Madeline Brick and five of third-place Karson Keithley, a teammate during Graves’ freshman and sophomore years.

With two more regular-season matches to play and likely two or more postseason matches after that, Graves could make a run at reaching the top three, even with the lost 2017 campaign.

Beyond her reach are the top two goal scorers in CHS history – Rochelle “Rock” Gillilan, who pumped in a 54 – including a single-match record five in 2009 – from 2007-10, and legendary leader Lindy Saunders, who racked up 89 from 2012-15. If Graves had enjoyed the health to play four full seasons, she likely would have challenged or surpassed Gillilan.