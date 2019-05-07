MHS advanced 14 entries – five as district champions – to this week's state-qualifying sectional meet at Russellville. Hamilton will send 13, Hardin-Central 12 to Class 2 and 1 sectionals, respectively, at Plattsburg Saturday. Southwest Livingston will send five to Plattsburg, two as champs

Thirteen C-T-covered Class 1 and 2 high schools – led by Meadville – qualified track-and-field athletes for this coming Saturday’s state-qualifying sectional meets by virtue of high finishes in this past weekend’s district meets at Higginsville, Odessa, and Weston.

Competing in Class 1 District 6 at Higginsville, Meadville advanced 14 entries to sectional, including having four district champions in five events, one of whom broke a school record.

Junior Jacob Tsikoyak of Meadville’s Eagles got off a strong throw in his final warmup attempt, then spun across the ring at Lafayette County High School and flung the disc even farther on his first throw of the competition. It landed in the grass 138’11” away, not only a personal-best by over five feet, but also a new MHS record, according to MHS coach Drew Nier, and, when Saturday’s competition wrapped up, good for a district crown by a whopping 21-plus feet.

Sharing the purple-and-white spotlight with him was senior distance runner Dillon Seckington, who won both the 800- and 1,600 meters. The longer race had an unusually-tight finish with the Meadville standout edging a runner in the purple-and-gold of Salisbury by a mere 0.28 seconds with his clocking of 4.45.53. Seckington subsequently prevailed in the 800 by more than two seconds.

Also emerging from district action with, figuratively, winner’s wreaths on their heads were a pair of youngsters – sophomore Conner Fletcher in the javelin throw (152’4”) and freshman Maggie McLain in the 400-meters run (1:02.42). Each of them backed up their wins with another sectional qualification – McLain taking second in the 200 and Fletcher third in the triple jump.

Any athlete or relay unit which places fourth or higher at district qualifies to compete in that event at sectional, where another top-4 showing would qualify him, her, or them for the May 17-18 Classes 1 and 2 state meets at Jefferson City High School. A number of this year’s area sectional qualifiers were state participants a year ago, with several earning medals (top-8 finish) there.

Joining Meadville in having double-digits sectional qualifiers are Hamilton with 13 and Hardin-Central with 12.

In likely the most-distressing moment of last Saturday’s district competition, junior Mack Anderson of Southwest Livingston – a multiple state medalist last year – lost out on his chance to go to state in four events again this year when he false-started and was disqualified in his preliminary heat of the 100-meters dash at the Class 1 District 7 meet hosted at Odessa by Wellington-Napoleon.

Anderson recovered to win the high jump at 6’, take second in the long jump, and – with Wyatt Maddux, Chase Neptune, and Nate Reith – take first in the 400-meters relay in 46.1 seconds.

All told, Southwest Livingston will be represented in five sectional events at Lathrop this coming Saturday. In addition to the relay and Anderson’s two solo efforts, Lily Webb will triple jump after being third at district and the Wildcats’ 800 relay group of Morgan Anderson, Neptune, Reith, and Maddux finished second at Odessa.

Other C-T-covered Class 1 schools’ sectional representation totals include Braymer sending eight entries – headed by boys’ 800 champion Keaton O’Dell (2:03.36), Hale advancing five, Brunswick moving six on with one champ, Linn County and Polo each sending three – with two district champions apiece, Mendon: Northwestern qualifying four, Jamesport: Tri-County and Norborne two each, and Breckenridge one.

Of Hamilton’s 13 Class 2 qualifiers, only one won at district. That was junior Hannah Graham – second in the 800, too – in the 1,600 run (5:49.96). The other Hornets and Lady Hornets headed to this Saturday’s sectional – also at Lathrop – are Brighton Swindler in the long jump and 300-meters low hurdles, Nora Ford in the 1,600 and 3,200, Graycen Prothero in the discus throw, Jacey Cook in the girls’ javelin throw, the girls’ 3,200 relay, Sawyer Morrow in the boys’ 100 and 200, Landon Huff in the 400, and Rylan Allsup in the boys’ 300-meters intermediate hurdles.

Out of that same Class 2 district, Polo had two winners among its trio of qualifiers. Cody Blackwell, a sophomore, topped the javelin throwers by over 14’ at 154’8” and senior Taylor Wagner took the girls’ 800 in 2:33.52. Jacob Sales of the Panthers was third in the 110-meters high hurdles.

Similarly, in Class 1 at Higginsville, Linn County had a pair of triumphs, although it will have only one athlete still in action this week. Senior speedster Caleb Schreiner won the high hurdles in 16.35 seconds and the 400-meters dash in 52.25. He also was second in the 200.

Hale’s handful of advancers are all boys, led by “double-dippers” Ethan Hoerr in the 1,600 and 3,200 and senior Matt Daniels in the 100 and 200. Joining them will be Hoerr’s sophomore classmate, Jaeden Sears, in the shot put.

Breckenridge’s lone qualifier for sectional at Plattsburg was sophomore Kylee Allred, who was fourth in the 400.

Both Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) 2019 team champions had an athlete repeat their success at the recent conference meet at Richmond in district competition.

Perennial girls’ champion Hardin-Central had star junior Carly Thacker match her CLAA sweep of the 100 and 200 at Odessa Saturday, while boys’ champion Brunswick got another win in the 100 from Amari Glasgow.

Jamesport: Tri-County’s pair of sectional advancers are freshman Carly Turner in the low hurdles and Jared Johnson, a sophomore, in the high jump.