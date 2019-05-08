The Blue Springs South boys tennis team used a sweep in doubles to advance to the team district championship.

The Jaguars topped Truman 5-1 in the Class 2 District 14 semifinals Tuesday at Young Park.

“I really can't believe we were able to get it in today, but the rainy weather stayed away for the afternoon and we were able to get it in,” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said, referring to the rainy forecast.

Sean Nguyen and Justin Cooper prevailed 8-0 in No. 1 doubles. Sam Klosener and Jason Epps won 8-6 at No. 2, and Will Sheridan and Kye Ried gave the Jaguars the 3-0 lead with an 8-1 victory.

Nguyen blanked Michael Wagner 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, and Sheridan finished it off with the necessary fifth win by topping Aaron Muller 6-1, 6-1.

Carson Moon grabbed Truman’s lone win with a 6-4, 6-1 decision over Keir Bowling.

Top-seeded Blue Springs South (8-9-2) will play host to No. 3 Grain Valley (8-8-1), a 5-4 winner over No. 2 Blue Springs, in the championship match at 4 p.m. today (weather permitting) at Young Park.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 9: Lee’s Summit North swept doubles to claim a 5-0 victory over Sedalia Smith-Cotton in a Class 2 District 9 team semifinal Tuesday at North.

The Broncos dropped only two games in the five matches that finished against a Smith-Cotton team that entered with a 10-4 record.

The No. 1 doubles team of Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker and the No. 3 squad of Lukas Parrish and Michael Welsh each won 8-0, and Nick Mathis and Logan Leslie won 8-1 at No. 2.

DeBacker finished off a 6-0, 6-1 No. 3 singles win and Logan Leslie won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 to give the Broncos the necessary five wins.

North plays host to Lee’s Summit West or Jefferson City in the championship match at 4 p.m. Friday.