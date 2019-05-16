Rock Bridge’s roster always had its eyes on the larger prize.

Through any attrition, the Bruins stayed together, put their heads down and kept working to be in a better situation.

Nothing changed Wednesday night during the MSHSAA Class 5 District 8 championship game.

Hickman starting pitcher Kyle Brown hurled a perfect game heading into the fifth inning and a no hitter entering the sixth.

Rock Bridge's five-run, sixth-inning rally represented the game’s entire scoresheet.

The Bruins downed the Kewpies 5-0 at Battle High School to claim their first district championship since 2015. Rock Bridge improves to 28-7 and ties the program record for victories in a season. Hickman’s season ends at 20-14.

On the mound for the Rock Bridge was recent Missouri commit and senior right hander Spencer Miles.

In 6 2/3 innings of work, Miles struck out nine Hickman batters and gave up four hits on 108 pitches. He was taken out of the game with the Kewpies down to their final out because he eclipsed the MSHSAA-mandated 105 pitch count maximum. Bruin senior Zack Hay threw three strikes to secure the district title and a dogpile ensued on the Spartans’ mound.

Miles remembers his freshman season, when Rock Bridge last played in a district title game at Battle and it left with a season-ending loss.

“We went home crying and now we’re back here three years later as (seniors) and we got it done,” Miles said.

The capacity crowd split equally in green and purple watched a small-ball clinic and a pitcher’s duel for most of the game.

Of the Providence Road showdown’s seven hits, three happened before the bottom of the sixth.

Methodical action continued with Bruin pinch hitter Travis Bassford being hit in the face with a pitch to start the run.

Then came arguably the most important at-bat of the game with Rock Bridge junior Clayton Schneider coming to the plate.

His first two sacrifice bunt attempts failed, missing a pitch and fouling one behind the plate for strike two.

Schneider received the signal from Bruins head coach Justin Towe to risk the strikeout and give a bunt another chance.

It paid off as Schneider softly connected with the ball and it rolled down the third-base line. That gave an opportunity to Bassford to advance to second base.

Bruin senior Spencer Nivens entered the batter’s box next and delivered a single through the middle of the infield that scored Bassford — the eventual game-winning run.

Nivens, a Missouri State commit, came across the plate three batters later and took a moment to point at all of his teammates in the dugout after rounding third base.

“I think it was just all my emotions coming out,” Nivens said. “All the hard work we’ve put in this season, coming down to this game and to finally push through and get those runs, it just meant a lot to everyone.”

Rock Bridge batted around in the sixth, five more batters than it got in any other inning. Miles came back out in the top of the seventh and got the first two outs and walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation.

Miles was the winning pitcher in the first meeting between Columbia rivals this season. Fellow Missouri commit Parker Wright was the victor in the most recent meeting on May 1.

“They know you better,” Miles said about facing Hickman for a third time in about a month. “They know what you like to do better, they know your pitches better. So, they come up (to the plate) with more confidence and swing harder.”

Yet, Miles navigated through adversity in four separate innings and didn’t give up a run. It’s a defining win for Miles, who missed all of his junior campaign with a back injury.

“Spencer pitched an absolutely unbelievable game ... when you’re off a year, you kind of get off of your game in a lot of ways, not only just your arm and your strength, but the mental aspect of the game,” Towe said. “So, earlier in the year, he's so juiced up ready to go and when he wasn’t striking everybody out, he didn't take that as well as he probably should have.”

After Miles learned the adjustments needed to again return to form, he was the ace the Bruins thought he’d become.

And with Miles’ help, Rock Bridge advances to sectionals and faces Francis Howell on Tuesday in St. Charles. The Bruins already defeated the Vikings this season in a game in Joplin.

Rock Bridge baseball last lifted a state title in 2014 with the championship win coming at the expense of Francis Howell.

The Kewpies’ dreams of a state-championship return are over and they’ll lose seven seniors to graduation.

“They’re down obviously,” Hickman head coach Mason Mershon said. “Baseball is one of those games where it's good to be on that side and it sucks to be on this one but it's just like life and you got to bounce back the next day.”

Towe added with his staff’s previous playoff experience, they’ll carefully manage the next several days before the Bruins return to action. Rock Bridge won’t soon forget the effort that led to a district title — regardless of which team fell in order cause the Bruin celebratory dogpile.

“It doesn't even matter who it is, it could be my son’s 12-year-old team,” Towe said. “I don’t care, it's just great.”

eblum@columbiatribune.com

(573) 815-1811