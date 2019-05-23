Moberly varsity boys head basketball coach Cord Hagedorn will offer a Spartan Boys Basketball Camp on May 28-30.

Athletes entering grades 6-8 can attend the session being held at the middle school gym from 8 - 10:30 a.m., while those entering grades 9-12 can participate from 1-3 p.m. at the high school gym.

Cost is $25 per athlete, which includes a camp t-shirt.