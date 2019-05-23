Serena Williams has one last shot to add to her high school track resume.

On Friday and Saturday at the MSHSAA track and field championships in Jefferson City, Williams will compete for three championships.

She’ll take to the track for the triple jump, 4x100 meter relay and the 100 meter dash.

Spartans head coach Brian Hancock said she has a chance to leave Adkins Stadium with three victories.

“I’m really excited to end the year with a bang ... everybody wants to make their mark before they leave high school,” Williams said. “So, that’s definitely what I'm going to be aiming for on Friday and Saturday.”

Williams will continue her track career at Maryville University in St. Louis after graduation and an exclamation point this weekend would send her into college with plenty of confidence.

“I’m very excited that it'll be my fourth time going to state,” Williams said. “I’m not nervous or scared or anything, you just got to treat it like another track meet.”

That’s the message Hancock wants every Spartan to hear. He doesn’t like when anyone calls state track a big meet because no rules change and he’s putting his top athletes in the best spots for possible success.

For example, Hancock added we won’t see Williams compete in the shot put.

“We’re just looking for them to be ready to go and deliver consistent great performances just like they've been doing all year,” Hancock said. “... We can’t play defense in track, that’s not how our sport is developed or designed. We’re going out there and deliver our best that day and if that's good enough to do well as a team, that's great. If not, great for the teams that did it.”

>> SHACKLES ARE OFF: Hickman junior George Monroe has felt free this spring.

After a recreation basketball right knee injury hampered the Kewpie sprinter and soccer player last season, he’s felt no pain as this season has gone on.

“Through soccer season and even in preseason (track), I would kind of go lighter than everyone else and I could still feel some of that pain but now that I’m fully healed, it feels smooth.”

Monroe’s improvement could be attributed to his offseason workouts that improved the strength in his leg. A lot of the stop-and-go work involved with being a striker entails in soccer also helped him out.

Kewpies head coach Stewart Johnson said Monroe has taken a big leap this spring.

“George has really stepped it up,” Johnson said. “It’s been a huge deal for him and for us.”

Last year, Monroe was in the low-11 second range in the 100 meter dash. At sectionals he posted a time of 10.74 and is heading to state. He’s also a part of the Kewpies’ 4x200 meter relay team and the 4x100 meter relay squads that will compete in Jefferson City.

“I was a firm believer that our district was the toughest district in the state and I feel like we've gone through two-thrids of the gauntlet and I feel like state is going to be just like that, it's more of the same,” Johnson said.

Hickman is sending the largest Columbia contingent to the state meet with 24 Kewpies competing.

>> THE RIGHT TIMING: Rock Bridge track hasn’t been fully healthy for most of this season.

As the last meet of the year is within sight, the Bruins have found their stride at the right time.

Every male athlete Rock Bridge brought to the sectional meet qualified for state in at least one event. Now, the Bruins hope to show their potential.

“I’m not sure any of us know completely what that would be,” Rock Bridge head coach Neal Blackburn said of the team’s potential. “But if we execute to our potential and we get beat, then so be it. But we think if we execute to our potential, it could be a really fun weekend.”

With just seven athletes competing a year ago, the Bruins took second to Lee’s Summit North in the team standings behind four state championships and a second-place finish.

“They set the bar pretty high a year ago,” Blackburn said. “But I think that they have the potential to do something pretty special just like that again.”

One reason for Blackburn’s belief is Marcus Manuel, a senior Bruin who set aside his personal goals and wishes for this season when other runners were injured.

“I have to sacrifice for the team to help us later on to help us win as much as possible,” Manuel added.

Manuel said his confidence will build with each race that goes by.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

(573) 815-1811