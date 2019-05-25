Not often can a high school athlete enter a championship knowing for certain their school will come out on top.

But four Rock Bridge tennis players had reason for that confidence Saturday.

Seniors Luke Bouchard and Kavin Anand competed against senior Kam Farid and freshman Max Litton in an all-Rock Bridge state boys doubles championship at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

"It was awesome," longtime Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said. "You watch and take it in."

Bouchard and Anand outlasted their teammates 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) to finish as the final pair standing in Class 2, two days after Rock Bridge also claimed its fourth straight state team championship.

Bouchard and Anand actually were Rock Bridge's third-ranked doubles team this year based on internal competition.

"That's unusual to say the least. It goes to show you the depth we had on our team this year," Loeb said.

This was the second straight season Rock Bridge teammates squared off for the boys state doubles title.

Jake Fraunfelder and Zach Grueber won last year but each competed in the singles tournament this time around.

Loeb said both doubles teams in the championship Saturday have reason to be proud of how they played.

"I thought both teams played well," Loeb said. "Luke and Kavin really stepped it up. They had several match points, quite frankly, and they eventually converted. Kam and Max really played well and hung in there under pressure. All four of them gave a good account of themselves."

Earlier Saturday, Bouchard and Anand worked past Lindbergh’s James Faris and Layton Wille for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 semifinal victory, while Farid and Litton rolled into the title match with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Christian Brothers’ Clayton Maack and David Abilez.

In singles play, Fraunfelder lost 6-4, 6-7 (6), 1-6 to Ladue’s Jeremy Ouyang in the semifinals.

"Jake almost got it done," Loeb said of Fraunfelder. "He was tied 5-all in the tiebreaker in the second set and was two points away from winning the match."

Grueber fell in straight sets to Christian Brothers’ Andrew Woodman in the quarterfinals Friday.

Both Woodman and Ouyang made the final, with Woodman taking the singles title.

"Zach played really well in this tournament," Loeb said of Grueber. "His bad luck was on the draw — he played the eventual champion in the second round."

After three successful days at state, Loeb took time to reflect on the run his outgoing senior class has enjoyed.

This year's Bruins rank right up at the top in program history, he said.

"I'm really proud of this group of seniors," the coach said. "I think this is the best team we've ever had, and we've had some great teams over the years. What this team has been able to accomplish has just been remarkable.

"We had a group back in 2012 that won three state titles in a row and was nothing short of outstanding, and we had a group in the early 2000s that was really good, but I think this group has just been special in what they've been able to accomplish and they've definitely left a mark and will be missed on and off the court."

