ST. LOUIS — As DeSmet’s final batter hit a single into left field for a walk-off state quarterfinal victory, the Rock Bridge baseball team didn’t just lose a chance to be one of the final four teams left standing in Class 5.

It was the end of an era for many Bruins and their coaches as several seniors who have traveled around Missouri playing together since elementary school suited up in the same jersey for the final time.

Rock Bridge entered Friday afternoon’s state tournament qualifier against DeSmet as the favorite. The Bruins had won a program-record 29 games this season, while DeSmet hovered below a .500 winning percentage.

Yet playoff baseball was cruel to the Bruins on this day as they fell to the Spartans 3-2 in eight innings at DeSmet High School.

“It’s a surreal feeling knowing that you won't be with these guys next year,” said Noah Patrick, Rock Bridge’s senior catcher. Patrick is headed to Central Methodist in Fayette where he’ll play basketball. “For me, that was the last time I’ll ever step on a baseball field and the last time I’ll pack up my stuff. It's just hard, really hard.”

The Spartans advance to the state semifinals where they’ll face Staley.

The Bruins head into the offseason and will lose seven seniors to graduation.

“Those are kids that three of us coaches have been around in some capacity since they were 6 or 7 years old,” Rock Bridge head coach Justin Towe said about ending with these Bruin seniors. “That’s never any fun. It’s tough.”

Along with Patrick, Rock Bridge’s Class of 2019 includes Towe’s oldest son, Wyatt, who will play at Columbia College next year.

Also in that group is Missouri signee Spencer Miles, who started the game on the mound for the Bruins, gave up one run in seven innings of work and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

Despite the heat and wind, neither team scored until the sixth inning, with Miles and Spartans starter Alex Logusch controlling the strike zone.

There wasn’t a deep fly ball or extra-base hit in the game, forcing both teams to put in effort for every base. Sacrifices, errors or singles were how both teams scored every run in the contest.

“It’s one thing if you get boat-raced the whole way through, but you know, we had two different opportunities to win the game,” coach Towe said. “We just didn’t close (DeSmet) out, credit to those guys for continuing to battle and grind.”

The Bruins (29-8) first took the lead in the top of the sixth when Spencer Nivens crossed the plate on a throwing error. The Spartans quickly tied it up in the bottom half.

After both teams were retired 1-2-3 in the seventh, Rock Bridge plated the go-ahead run on Will Norris' two-out, full-count single in the eighth.

However, the Bruins’ black jerseys, which they wore during a mid-season winning streak of more than a dozen games, couldn’t be lucky one last time.

Another Rock Bridge senior, Zack Hay, tried to close out the game for the save but didn’t record an out.

A Nivens throwing error tied the game, and after an intentional walk to load the bases, the game-winning hit dropped into the outfield — sending the Bruins into despair.

Hay was consoled by his father and Rock Bridge assistant coach, John, with an embrace neither wanted to let go.

At the other dugout, DeSmet celebrated the win with Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” blaring over the stadium’s speakers.

“I’ve never really been so close to a group of guys, just everything about us, we all get along so well,” Wyatt Towe said. “When we hang out, it's usually always us. We just know each other so well and I think that's part of the reason why it's so hard because we’re just so used to being with each other.”

Justin Towe was still processing that he’d coached Wyatt for the last time in the moments after the final pitch. Luckily, the shortstop is not going far for his collegiate career.

“I wouldn't trade anything of that for the world,” Wyatt Towe said. “Just having my dad coach me and be there all the way, it's just not something many people get to experience. Sometimes it can be the worst thing and other times it can be the best thing. Words can't really describe how thankful I am for that.”

“I just get to be a dad and watch him play,” Justin Towe added of going forward.

Rock Bridge played in plenty of low-scoring games this season and found a way to win a lot of them without a solid day in the batter’s box. DeSmet had the postseason remedy to quell that.

Coach Towe was still grateful for the front-row seat to watch all of the Bruins play this season. He’ll remember at times how troublesome it was to keep them focused, and on other occasions how he had to do nothing to gain everyone’s attention.

It’s definitely the end of an era, though, as his team will look a little different next year.

“They weren’t all-stars, they were all good players,” Justin Towe said about the senior class. “They’re all great kids and in the end, they probably all out-punted their coverage a little bit in the game of baseball. But they work their tail ends off and they had an opportunity. There's a whole lot of teams that would've loved to have the opportunity that we had today.”

