After settling in, first-time state contestant battled favored foe tough in second set of opening-round loss in Class 1 state tourney, then won more games than his consolation-bracket foe in a 3-sets loss that eliminated Maasdam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Although he only played the minimum two matches, 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS graduate Tyler Maasdam made both of his opponents in the Class 1 boys’ tennis state championships work to best him.

As anticipated, the District 15 runnerup from CHS lost his opening-round match to Ian Ding of Joplin’s Thomas Jefferson Independent, recovering from a quick 0-6 blitz in the opening set to force his southwest Missouri opponent to 10 games in set two before dropping it 4-6 to the lefthanded freshman.

Pushed into the consolation half of the bracket, Maasdam engaged in a pendulum-swing match against Jarrett Teel, a Forsyth junior, that, despite the Hornet winning more games (14 to 13), ended up going Teel’s way in three sets – 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Recapped Chillicothe coach Bob Long, “Tyler led through most of the first set, while Teel was battling muscle cramps. The set came down to a couple of “deuce” games and, in the ‘no ad’ format (of the state consolation bracket), Tyler came out on the losing end (in both).

“After losing the first game of the second set, Tyler won the next six, bringing the set score to 1-1.

“Teel regained his strength and jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the deciding set. Tyler fought back to 3-4, then 4-5, before losing 4-6. They had several deuce games, but Teel (again) won a few more of them. ”

The loss to Teel eliminated the Hornets’ Midland Empire Conference champion, who finished the season with a 19-12 record in singles as CHS’ top player.

Maasdam’s appearance in the state tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield was the first for a CHS Hornet since 2016.

It officially concludes a solid Chillicothe boys’ tennis season which saw the Hornets play for a district team title in addition to advancing Maasdam to state.

The Hornets graduated two other lineup regulars – Seth Batye and Colten Johnson – becside Maasdam.