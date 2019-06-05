Pitching-strapped host A's see position players surrender Mudcats-record 23 hits in first six innings of MINK League game. Fish's Gonzalez ties team mark as Chillicothe improves to 2-1

CLARINDA, Iowa — When the 2019 Chillicothe Mudcats visited the Clarinda (Iowa) A’s for MINK League baseball action Tuesday (June 4), they went somewhere they never had before in second-year head coach Caleb Bounds’ tenure as chief of the college-level, summer baseball team. No, not into Iowa, which they did three times under Bounds’ leadership last summer.

This was some place more satisfying.

Over .500.

For the first time since the end of the 2017 season, they reached the end of Tuesday possessing a winning record – at 2-1, admittedly, extremely early in their season, a mark achieved emphatically with a 17-1 shelling of the A’s 17-1 in seven innings. The game ended early on the 10-runs-lead rule, an eventual fate cemented during a 12-runs fourth-inning deluge and including a team-record-breaking torrent of 23 hits.

Last year, in the former Mudcats pitcher’s first year as head coach, the team lost its first two contests, then fell to 1-5 and was never closer to .500 than two games under the rest of the way as it finished 19-26, the team’s first-ever losing season.

Not only was a new team standard for hits in a game established Tuesday night – surpassing the 22 done four times previously, including in June 2018, but an individual team mark was equaled, as well.

Infielder Marcus Gonzalez, who rapped singles – two of them driving in two runs each, including the walk-off game-winner – in his final three at-bats in Monday’s home-opener victory over Clarinda, swatted a home run and two singles in his first three plate appearances at Merl Eberly Field in Clarinda Municipal Stadium Tuesday. With a chance to own the laurel all to himself, however, he flied out to left field opening the fifth inning.

Chillicothe (2-1, 2-1 MINK) will test itself against a deeper club Wednesday (June 5) when it hosts defending MINK League champion Sedalia (2-1, 2-1 MINK) at 7:05 p.m. at “June” Shaffer Memorial Park Stadium’s “Chuck” Haney Field. Lefthander Brandan Van Buren is expected to be the Fish’s starting pitcher against the Bombers, who sustained their first 2019 loss Tuesday, 4-3 at Nevada.

Pitching-taxed Clarinda, which lost multiple projected members of its pitching staff shortly before the season began, started Jacob Flores, normally an infielder, on the hill and he shut out the Fish in two of the three innings he worked from the center of the diamond.

However, after Joe Kelleher led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run against Mudcats starting and winning pitcher Jake Gill (1-0), Flores was tagged for a leadoff double by Nolan Metcalf and 2-runs homer by Chet Merritt immediately in the top of the second, giving the visitors a lead they’d not relinquish.

Two batters after Merritt’s blast, Gonzalez – not visualized as a likely power source – teed off on a Flores pitch and sent it over the relatively-chummy fence at Eberly Field for a 3-1 margin.

After Gill, who unexpectedly ended up throwing six innings of 6-hits, 1-run ball on his first evening with the club, blanked Clarinda in the second and third, Flores was replaced on the hill for the top of the fourth, despite having set the Mudcats down in order in the third.

The change to Kelleher, who began the game playing center field, did not work out well for the Iowans.

He was greeted on his second pitch by a Gonzalez single, the first of what would mushroom to 13 Chillicothe safeties in the inning.

After the first three men reached, leadoff man Blaine Ray stroked a 2-runs single, making it 5-1. Following a strikeout, Logan Eickhoff delivered a run-scoring single, followed by Metcalf’s 2-runs double. Kole Ficken followed a hit batsman with a RBI single of his own and Gonzalez’s second hit of the inning and sixth-straight personally made it 10-1, bringing home Merritt.

Lacking arms – healthy or otherwise, Clarinda had little choice but to let Kelleher absorb the continued beating.

Jack Grace singled in a run and Tate Wargo tripled home two, making it a 10-runs inning. After the second out was recorded, Dom Trevino’s hit made it 14-1 and he later scored on an error to complete the inning’s damage.

After a scoreless fifth, the Mudcats tortured Kelleher for four more hits and two more runs in the top of the sixth before, mercifully, the A’s fill-in hurler was replaced on the hill for the top of the seventh. The last of those sixth-inning hits – by Ficken – was the one which broke the team record for hits, becoming No. 23 of the night.

In what likely is a team first in its 18-seasons history – research into the statistic has not been done previously, amazingly eight of the nine members of Chillicothe’s starting lineup ended the night with multi-hits games. Metcalf (Granger, Ind., and the University of Kansas) had the biggest night, going four for five with two doubles, three runs scored, and two driven in. Joining Gonzalez in having a 3-hits game were Ficken (Boonville) and Wargo (Benid, Ill.).

Production-wise, fully a half-dozen Mudcats batters drove in two runs apiece. Eickhoff now has a team-high seven in three games with Gonzalez right behind with six.

After Gill (St. Joseph, Mo.) worked his six efficient innings of 1-run ball, righthander Jack Albright, who also arrived Tuesday in time for the trip, tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to send Chillicothe back home before it was even dark.