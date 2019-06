AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Branson Tournament

At College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

9 a.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers

11:30 a.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Joplin

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Branson Tournament

At College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. TBD

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Golfsixes Cascals, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: French Open, 11 a.m., KSHB41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball; NCAA Super Regionals: East Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifiers: Ireland at Denmark, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: PGA RBC Canadian Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: France at Korea Republic, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: Duke at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLS: Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College track and field: NCAA Outdoor Championships, 730 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Finals: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: Michigan at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Friday’s Radio

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA Finals: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., WHB (610 AM)