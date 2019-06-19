Jackson Rutledge, son of Moberly High School 1988 graduate John and grandson of Moberly resident Linda (Rutledge) Henry, came to terms with the Washington Nationals and signed a $3.45 million bonus on Monday according to a story listed on the Nationals website.

Accompanying Jackson on his trip to Washington D.C were his parents and sister. The 2015 graduate of Class 5 Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. was to report Tuesday to the Nationals spring training home in West Palm Beach, Fla. to begin his professional career in the Gulf Coast League. The Washington Nationals minor league team plays its home games at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

The 6-foot-8 20-year old was taken 17th by Washington in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on June 33. According to baseball writer Jim Callis of mlb.com, the bonus signed by Rutledge is the most ever for a junior college baseball player.

Rutledge completed his sophomore year pitching at San Jacinto College, Texas where former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Woody Williams serves as the program's assistant coach. Rutledge secured a 10-1 pitching record this past season while owning a NJCAA nation-leading 0.88 ERA over the course of 82.2 innings pitched. His fastball averages 97 mph and his arsenal includes a slider, curveball and changeup. Jackson was second best in NJCAA strikeouts this past season across the country with 134.

After high school, he received a baseball scholarship at University of Arkansas where he pitched 15 innings before a hip issue sidelined him for the remainder of the season. After having surgery to correct the problem, he then chose to leave Arkansas to play junior college ball at San Jacinto.