AREA CALENDAR

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s at Lee’s Summit Outlaws (doubleheader), Hidden Valley Park

MONDAY, JUNE 24

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit Outlaws vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Halle/ATP London/WTA Mallorca/WTA Birmingham, 5 a.m., 4 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Royal Ascot Day 5, 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Nigeria vs. Germany, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• NHL: NHL Draft, noon, NHL (276)

• Motorsports: NHRA Norwalk, Ohio, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Copa América: Brazil vs. Peru, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Norway vs. Australia, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Pro basketball: Big 3: Detroit, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. at Trinidad & Tobago, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Gateway, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: Asian Tour Kolon Korea Open, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Halle/ATP London/WTA Mallorca/WTA Birmingham, 5 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Cameroon vs. England, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Road America, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Pro basketball: Big 3: Indianapolis, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Copa América: Argentina vs. Qatar, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Rowing: World Cup: Poland, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA U-21 Championship: Germany at Austria, 1:50 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Brazil vs. France, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Save Mart 350, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., FSKC (48), FSKC-Plus (925)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. China, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• WNBA: Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• Motorsports: NHRA Norwalk, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Pro beach volleyball: AVP Seattle, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Martinique, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Save Mart 350, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis (in progress), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Eastbourne/ATP Antalya, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: United States vs. Spain, 11 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup: Round of 16: Canada vs. Sweden, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, 5:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda at Nicaragua, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: College World Series Finals: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti at Costa Rica, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: NBA Awards, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)