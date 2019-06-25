Keleigh Bennett and Bi'Anna Pettis are the latest pair of new recruits signed by Moberly Area Community College women's basketball head coach Hana Haden to play for the Moberly Lady Greyhounds during the 2019-2020 season.

Keleigh is a 2019 graduate of Madison High School and is the daughter of Larkin and Rae Lynn Bennett.

The 5-foot-8 Madison wing played four years of varsity basketball for the Lady Panthers and was named the team's Most Valuable Player this past campaign while averaging 12 points and about five rebounds per game.

“Keleigh is a relentless worker who will add depth for us at the guard position. She has the ability to play multiple positions with her size and skill set. I’m really excited about being able to add a local talent and person of her caliber to our Lady Greyhound family.,”said MACC coach Haden last Friday in a press release statement.

Bennett led Madison in scoring, rebounds, steals and free throw shooting. She also received All Central Activities Conference and All-District hoinors and was named to the media's All-Northeast District Team as well this past season.

The past three summers, Keleigh has particpated in the Missouri Storm basketball program.

Meanwhile, Pettis just graduated from Mitchell High School in Memphis, Tenn. where she averaged 13 points and nearly 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game during her senior campaign. She scored 470 points in her senior season while leading her team to an overall record of 27-9.

Pettis was named to the All-Tournament teams for the Region 8 Tournament, City Championships, and Martin Luther King Tournament.

Haden feels that Pettis will especially make an impact on the defensive end.

“We wanted to add another really solid and aggressive perimeter defender to our roster and we definitely did that with Bi’Anna. She is also a capable scorer and will help us handle the ball, but I’m most excited about the toughness and intensity she will bring to us defensively,” Haden said. “She also rebounds very well for her size. She is a stat-sheet filler than I know our fans will enjoy watching.”