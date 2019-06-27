Jeremy Austin is still waiting on a new backpack.

Austin has taken the reigns of the Scotland County boys basketball program after spending the last 12 years at Trenton. And he’s still been using a Trenton backpack during shootout games this summer, hoping he can get his own Tiger apparel soon.

And aside from a new face on the bench, the Tigers have plenty on the floor, too, after losing seven seniors from last year’s team, leaving them with senior Parker Triplett and junior Kaden Anders as the only current Tigers to have played varsity minutes.

“Basically, we have two guys that have had any varsity experience,” Austin said. “… And you can tell. Our intensity matches more of what JV would see, and we’re getting better. What we need is more time in the gym and more experience. We’re much better now than we were two weeks ago.”

Austin began his stint in Scotland about a month ago, taking the Tigers to the Quincy University Shootout before playing at the Northeast Missouri Team Camp last week.

In just about a month with the team, he said he’s already seen a steady progression. He said their defense was “pretty awful” to start out but has gotten to the point where he thinks it will be a strength once the season starts. With so many young players, scoring the ball might be tough to do, so a good defense may have to carry them.

He also said that passes have become crisper in the last few weeks, but the big thing has just been getting guys out on the floor to play together. Adjusting from the intensity of a junior varsity game up the next level is tough, and getting in games at this time of the year is the only way to get a taste of that.

“A lot of times, that’s a huge jump. So, usually, you don’t ask a guy that only played JV minutes to be a major factor on varsity the next year,” Austin said. “Because they need time to adjust to the pace of play, to throw passes hard and to know not to take anything for granted — but we don’t have that luxury.”

But having so many inexperienced players means Austin gets to build his program from square one. He is now the third coach in three years for the Tigers, following Lance Campbell and Kyle Ellison, and said he was the fifth coach in five years back when he first started at Trenton. So he’s been in a similar spot and feels the Tigers are in a better situation compared to Trenton 12 years ago.

“I’ve done this before, starting with a lot of young guys, and it was interesting that time and it’s more fun now. I’ve got a better idea of what we need to cover,” Austin said. “What I’ve seen the most is a lot of coachability. Just about everyone (on the team), you can talk to them about what they’ve got to do and you can see them trying to do it. That doesn’t mean they’re doing it, but you can see them trying to implement it right then.”

As for Austin’s philosophies, he wants to play up-tempo and score all of their points within two feet of the basket. He knows they’ll have to knock down some outside shots to make that happen. On defense, he’ll mix in zone and man-to-man depending on matchups.

He’s been pleased with how Triplett, Scotland’s only senior, has stepped up so far this summer. Triplett has a lot on his plated helping with the transition to Austin’s style.

“That’s a lot for one senior and a bunch of kids who can’t drive,” Austin said.

After spending 12 years at Trenton, moving away was a tough call for Austin to make.

He’s from Wyaconda and his parents still live in the area, about five miles outside of Memphis. His wife’s family is also in the area, about 10 miles from the heart of Scotland County. Austin wasn’t really seeking out a new gig, but when he saw the opportunity, it seemed like the right call to him.

“Eventually there comes a time when a guy needs to bring the family back home and raise their family there,” he said. “This is the opportunity to do that. I wasn’t really looking for a job, but when I did kind of wonder what was available, the first one to show up was five minutes from home. Maybe that’s how it’s supposed to be.”