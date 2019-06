AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Warrensburg Post 131 vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws (doubleheader) at Legacy Park (Field 5)

Springfield Holiday Tournament

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s vs. Springfield Kickapoo

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s vs. Stockton (Mo.)

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s at Springfield Holiday Tournament

TUESDAY, JULY 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Eastbourne/ATP Antalya, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Andalusia Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: Italy vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. Serbia, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Pro basketball: Big 3L Charlotte, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championships, 11 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Women’s World Cup quarterfinal: Germany vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston (at London), noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Copa América: Peru vs. Uruguay, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Chicagoland, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. China, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: Minnesota FC at Cincinnati FC, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Washington at Detroit, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Toronto, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• High school lacrosse: Under Armour All-America Game, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Gymnastics: FIG Junior World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College baseball: College Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Boxing: Jermall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams, SHOW (218)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

• WNBA: Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: St. Louis at San Diego, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Toronto, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston (at London), 5 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European Tour Andalusia Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston (at London), 9 a.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Toronto, noon, FSKC (48)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: UEFA U-21 Championship final: Spain vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Chicagoland Speedway, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Track & field: Prefontaine Classic, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Pro basketball: Big3: Philadelphia, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Jamaica, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Gymnastics: FIG Junior World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship Series: Watkins Glen, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Track & field: Prefontaine Classic, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States vs. Curaçao, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Toronto, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championships, 7 a.m., 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Toronto, noon, FSKC (48), MLB (272)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA Summer League: Memphis vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29), NBA (273)

• MLB: San Franciso at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA Summer League: Golden State vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Toronto, noon, KCSP (610 AM)