After starter Ingram holds Peak Prospects hitless through five innings of 7-innings nightcap in June swan song, reliever Garrett West gives up single to second batter he faces before earning save in 5-1 win. Iowa club had charged back to win opener 7-6 with 5-runs seventh

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Although it wasn’t the game’s last delivery, the Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats on Sunday night (June 30) came within one pitch of only the second no-hitter in their 18-seasons history.

After blowing the opener of a non-league doubleheader of 7-innings games with the Peak Prospects team from Des Moines, Iowa, the Fish received five hitless innings from starter Tyler Ingram (1-3) before reliever Garrett West gave up the Prospects’ only hit to the second man he faced. West (Atlanta, Mo.) recovered from that safety by Blaze Speas to retire the next six batters consecutively to save a 5-1 victory.

Even though Peak Prospects ended up 7-6 winners of game one, Ingram’s outstanding effort, in which he retired 13 Prospects in succession from the first inning into the fifth and finished with 10 strikeouts, mostly mirrored the work of Chillicothe game 1 starter Scott Duensing through the first six innings.

Like portsider Ingram, southpaw Duensing overcame early struggles which allowed Peak Prospects to grab a quick lead. After 4-consecutive, 1-out hits gave the Iowa-based team a 2-0 lead in the first game, the metropolitan Kansas City resident produced 16 outs in a stretch of 16 batters from the first into the top of the sixth segment. Duensing promptly picked off the lone Prospect to reach base in that stretch, a move he followed by retiring the next 12 batters in a row.

However, given a chance to protect a 6-2 lead after six and finish off the opener, Duensing suddenly sprung a leak in the last inning.

Erasing another baserunner with a pickoff at first to begin the seventh, Duensing had two outs with two on when two singles cut the lead in half at 6-4.

Burly righthander Jack McNellis, nominally the team’s “closer,” was summoned to deal with the jam, but could not.

Inheriting a second-and-third situation and needing only one out, he jumped ahead of the first batter he faced 0-2, but, after a foul ball, hit that batter to load the bases and put the lead run aboard in addition to the tying run.

Ahead of the next batter, as well, the Chillicothe reliever this time got what he wanted, a routine ground ball which looked certain to end the game. However, shortstop Hunter Johnson had the ball go in and out of his glove for a game-extending error as a run scored.

The Iowans now within 6-5, but still with a chance to get the save in what would have been the Mudcats’ fourth win in a row, McNellis got Tyler Cox to hit a fly ball to shallow right field, only to have the ball go right down the line and land about two feet fair just before right fielder Brandan Settles could get there. Shockingly, the 2-runs double put Peak Prospects in front 7-6, a position winning reliever Hunter McIntosh preserved with a hitless bottom of the seventh.

Before the stunning and Fish-fed Prospects comeback, Chillicothe had fashioned a seemingly-safe lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, another in the third, and two in the bottom of the sixth.

The trio of first-frame tallies all were unearned, thanks to the first of the Prospects’ nine errors on the night, and each scored on a non-hit. Both Dom Trevino and Kole Ficken were hit with bases-loaded pitches and Nolan Metcalf waltzed home with the lead run on a high wild pitch with two outs.

In the Mudcats’ third, Metcalf ripped his MINK League-leading 13th double of the season off the base of the “Chuck” Haney Field fence in left. As he then tried to advance on a wild pitch, the catcher’s throw – which would have cut Metcalf down, if on-target, instead sailed high and down the left field line for an error.

In the bottom of the sixth, following a pair of 1-out walks and a 2-outs hit batsman, Trevino battled until he could send a base knock into center field to score Marcus Gonzalez and Chet Merritt for the presumably-protected 6-2 lead.

Buoyed by its successful late rally in game one, the Iowa team once more gained an immediate lead in the finale on two walks, a hit batter, and balk by Duensing.

As they also did in the opener of the twinbill, the Mudcats saw the Prospects and raised them in their half of the first.

Trevino’s single to center scored Tate Wargo, who had led off with a walk and was at third. Cole Ficken, having been drilled hard in the left foot to put him aboard previously, later scored from third base on a 2-outs wild pitch to give Chillicothe the lead.

In the Mudcats’ third, Metcalf’s 14th double of the summer – matching his uniform number – easily scored Trevino, who had been running off first base. A dropped fly ball in right field and Brady Welch’s pop-fly single to short left-center sent Metcalf home for a 4-1 lead.

The last run of the evening was scored by Settles in the Chillicothe fourth on the front end of an abortive double-steal attempt on which trail runner Eickhoff was thrown out at second for the second out.

When West managed to keep the Peak Prospects off the scoreboard in the seventh, the Mudcats had moved their overall record to 14-9.

Statistically in the combined Sunday games, Metcalf went three for six with three runs scored and two doubles, but, as a team, Chillicothe produced only 11 hits all night.

On the mound, Ingram punched out 10 batters, the most by any Mudcats hurler to date this summer. He did so in only five innings.

The Mudcats are to play at Nevada Monday night at 7 with lefthander Brandan Van Buren due to make the start.