The 12-year-old out of Osage Beach, who competes in the sports of jiu-jitsu and wrestling regularly, practically lives on the mat. It has seemingly been time well-spent if nearly 100 total medals, three jiu-jitsu belts and four state jiu-jitsu titles, among other accolades, are any indication.

Finn McNitt is not one to shy away from a fight.

The 12-year-old out of Osage Beach, who competes in the sports of jiu-jitsu and wrestling regularly, practically lives on the mat. It has seemingly been time well-spent if nearly 100 total medals, three jiu-jitsu belts and four state jiu-jitsu titles, among other accolades, are any indication.

“Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to fight. I had these MMA (mixed martial arts) gloves and I would always punch my dad (Tim) with them,” said McNitt who has been wrestling for six years and competing in jiu-jitsu for four years respectively. “All of my life I’ve just wanted to do something, even when I was super young and I would always tell my dad, ‘Hey, get me into something.’

“All of my family have wrestled- my dad and his brothers, all of my cousins- and that in general has made me want to take that up. That is where I got my start.”

Well, the young McNitt has gone from asking for those gloves from his father to recalling the times where he beat a pair of high school brothers and a man as old as 28 on the jiu-jitsu mat- the latter going unconscious from a choke hold.

It might be wise to not underestimate him.

In reality, McNitt said he has learned to keep a calm presence in either sport in order to keep his mind clear, maintain focus and execute moves with precision. Being mad, whether it is with competition or in general, has never served him any purpose.

“I’ve learned- and I say this time and time again- I contribute my success to just being able to take a second and laugh at myself,” the 12-year-old explained. “Let’s say when I am rolling with a person and I make a little mistake and they take my back, I’m going to take a second and just realize what I did to get there.

“You cannot take everything so seriously in life… Just think, ‘Hey, next time I’m going to be able to revenge my loss,’ and move forward.”

At the same time, he also noted how important it was to be a sponge and learn something from every encounter. There is never really any time to dwell on defeat.

“There is always the fact that if you lose, you learn. You don’t ever really lose and that is my main thing,” he remarked.

“Take away what you did on the mat, that is what I always do. If I don’t win, I learn and take that little hole in my game, patch it up and I’m good. That is what I think also helped me win my championships.”

McNitt has won three state jiu-jitsu titles in a row has four gold medals overall- each in a different division. His three belts in the sport come from the North American Grappling Association (NAGA), which he has earned in the past two years, and he has gone through fighters with age and weight advantages to do so. Since he began four years ago, McNitt has won at least 10 different jiu-jitsu tournaments as well and opts to never goes against an opponent of equal or lesser rank.

But these things did not just happen by chance.

McNitt competes out of Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Camdenton, which is affiliated with Professor JW Wright and Gracie Humaita in St. Louis. McNitt has been privileged enough to get private lessons with black belts and about three years ago, the 9-year-old McNitt had the opportunity to meet a man named Royler Gracie at a seminar in Cape Girardeau. He was fortunate enough to get a private lesson from him there as well.

The Gracie family is well known in the martial arts world for pioneering the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Gracie not only awarded and signed his own gi (the traditional uniform competitors wear in jiu-jitsu), but awarded Finn his next rank in belt as well. This was apparently a rare move as Gracie has generally been known to only award black belts to adults.

“It was amazing,” said McNitt who has also had the opportunity to meet 30 different professional fighters. “When I first started jiu-jitsu, I went into the gym and had all the guys there and they saw potential in me. That is what I think Royler did also.”

Beginners in the sport of jiu-jitsu start with a white belt and the ranking system follows with blue, purple, brown and black for adults. There are five levels per belt which starts with a solid color and is followed by four stripes in recognition of knowledge, behavior or performance.

Since a blue belt cannot be attained until the age of 16, youth competitors have a few more colors on the list with gray, yellow, orange and green. There are also five levels per belt identified by the stripes, and there are few more levels within each color of belt. It begins with a white stripe, the solid belt color and a black stripe before the competitor can move on to the next color of belt.

McNitt currently sports a gray belt with a black stripe and will be looking to move onto the yellow belt with a white stripe in the near future, as he is currently averaging a new belt ranking per year through tournaments and private lessons. He hopes to obtain his black belt by the time he reaches 21 years of age.

The promotion in belts is at the discretion of the instructor, also known as professors, who are black belts. A black belt ranking cannot be achieved until the age of 19 and there are six degrees of black belts before a “coral belt” or red and black belt is awarded as the seventh degree. Those who obtain the belt are known as “Masters” and have been active as black belts for more than 30 years.

Up next is the red and white coral belt for those who reach the eighth degree and ninth degree practitioners are awarded a solid red belt and the title of “Grandmaster.” If someone obtains a black belt at the age of 19, the earliest they could attain the red belt is the age of 67 after 48 years. There is also a 10th degree, but so far that has only been awarded to the pioneers of the Brazilian style- Carlos Gracie and his brothers Oswaldo, George, Gaston and Helio.

Safe to say, McNitt has a ways to go, but he has been thankful for each experience as well as the support of his family.

“I love taking my medals home and showing them because they always support me if I win or lose, or ‘win and learn’ I should say,” he stated.

McNitt also has one wrestling tournament title under his belt and has been just one win away from the state tournament three years in a row, wrestling for the Camdenton Youth Club. He has three more jiu-jitsu tournaments this year and a wrestling camp before wrestling season gets underway in November. Generally, he is on the mat five times a week with two nights of jiu-jitsu and three nights of wrestling.

Being consistently active in both sports, he finds opportunities to use moves in certain situations including a judo throw that might catch wrestling opponents off guard who are looking to defend their legs from takedowns.

“Wrestling is a teensy bit harder but jiu-jitsu is a thinking man’s sport,” McNitt explained. “Wrestling is more brute strength… more of a grinding sport and you have to have strong will power. In jiu-jitsu, it is more like chess. You have to always be thinking three or four steps ahead.”

And McNitt has also been thinking about the future with high aspirations. He would love the opportunity to compete in the UFC, compete in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship or even take on the Olympics. He won his first jiu-jitsu belt just before his grandmother Aileen passed away and has been motivated to keep going ever since.

“That was my main drive to get it to her and I did. Luckily, she was able to see it and she was very happy before she passed,” McNitt recalled. “Ever since then, I’ve just been driven to do anything and the sky is the limit.

“To be the best you have to beat the best and that is what I’m willing to do.”

He offers a similar message to others with high ambitions.

“For anyone out there that really just wants to be a champion or has been learning and has not won yet, you’ll win. Just keep your head up high and you’ll win,” the 12-year-old stated. “Keep forward, keep the pace and eventually you’ll get it.”