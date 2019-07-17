In the 2019-2020 school year, Linn County guard Jase White will take his talents to Canton.

White decided late to attend Culver-Stockton to play basketball for the Division I NAIA program, and a number of collegiate programs are disappointed to have missed out on him.

White led the Mustangs to the school's first-ever boys' state semifinal.

The 6-foot-1 true scoring guard had to play all five positions throughout the course of his senior season of high school, and the Wildcats are coming off of a .500 season at 16-16.

At the time of this publication, Culver-Stockton coach Aaron Hill has yet to designate White a position.