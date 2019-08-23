Blue Springs South High School graduate Taryn St. Louis wanted to find something to do.

She was a football manager for the Jaguars in the fall and was competing on the girls swim team in the winter. However, there was a void in the spring and she wanted to get involved in something.

A friend invited her to play lacrosse for the Lee’s Summit High School club squad (Blue Springs South doesn’t have a team) and St. Louis was immediately receptive to the idea. She decided to try out for the team the day before tryouts were held.

She had played soccer as a goalkeeper until her freshman year at South. So transitioning to the defensive side of lacrosse seemed like a natural fit. However, one day at practice, Lee’s Summit’s starting goalkeeper broke her hand, and that opened the door for St. Louis.

“Transitioning from a soccer to a lacrosse goalie was interesting,” St. Louis said. “After a couple of years, I started to get the hang of it and realize what was going on in the goal.”

St. Louis has quickly made a name for herself in the sport as she’s become one of the top goalkeepers in the nation at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

“I wish I had started it sooner,” said St. Louis, who also received interest to play lacrosse at Missouri Valley College and Rockhurst University. “I didn’t really know about it until my junior year at high school. It just goes to show how small lacrosse is in the KC metro area.

“It is growing, through. And I hope it becomes a varsity sport by (the Missouri State High School Activities Association).”

At Benedictine, she helped the Ravens win three consecutive Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championships and end the 2018 regular season unbeaten. St. Louis was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week three times last season and was named first-team all-conference.

Benedictine made it to the NAIA National Invitational Championship game and fell to top-ranked Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design 18-12. St. Louis had 14 saves to bring her total to 38 for the eight-team tournament. She was named to the all-tournament team.

“We played the No. 7 seed in the first round and that wasn’t much of a challenge,” St. Louis said. “Then in the semifinals, I played the best game of my career. I had 17 saves, which is the highest I’ve had in a game. It was a shutout against a pretty good team, the University of Cumberland.

“I felt like I did pretty well. I did what I thought that I could do.”

She attributed her success to lifting weights more often during the summer and working on her reaction time.

“Girls can shoot lacrosse balls up to 60 miles per hour,” St. Louis said. “It’s about having hand-eye coordination and speed and reaction drills.”

With a standout junior campaign under her belt, St. Louis has set some high goals for herself for her final season at Benedictine.

“I want to be an All-American,” she said. “That’s definitely something that I wanted since my freshman year of college. I also want to win a national championship. I think our team can do it. We didn’t graduate anyone last year. We’re looking good going into next season.”