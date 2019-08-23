Missouri sophomore Julissa Cisneros wasted no time doing her part Thursday night against Southern Mississippi at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia.

In a first half dominated by Missouri, Cisneros scored the only goal of the season-opening match just 73 seconds in to put the Tigers up for good in a 1-0 win.

Sarah Luebbert fed Cisneros a pass behind Golden Eagles defenders, and the Tigers' 2018 leading scorer handled the rest, sending the ball into the left side of the net. Cisneros was named to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team a season ago, while Luebbert was an All-SEC first-team selection.

Cisneros said the two players can read each other well based on their experience on the pitch together. The standouts understand how each other play.

“It's always nice to see little connection plays and sometimes without thinking, sometimes just naturally I see her,” Cisneros said.

Luebbert, a senior whose 58 career points rank her 10th in program history, said it just took a little time for both of them to figure each other out.

“I am really excited because we have both been connecting really well in practice, which obviously showed tonight against a really good Southern Mississippi team,” Luebbert said.

Pleased with the win, Missouri coach Bryan Blitz said the Tigers (1-0) still have plenty to work on going into an SEC-Big Ten matchup at Ohio State at noon Sunday.

Blitz said once Cisneros scored the goal Thursday, Missouri failed to maintain the same level of energy.

“I think at that point, especially in the middle of the first half, they (Southern Mississippi) kind of took over the game a little bit at midfield and we would get there late, so we were chasing the game a lot," Blitz said. "Give credit to them but our energy dropped off.”

The Tigers, coming off a 6-11-2 campaign in which they went 3-6-1 in league play, finished with eight shot attempts and four shots on goal in the first half while keeping Southern Mississippi to zero shots through the first 28 minutes.

Goalkeeper Peyton Bauman earned the victory in her first start for the Tigers. Bauman recorded three saves.

"Peyton got the shutout — we'll take it,” Blitz said. “We all have work to do, including myself. ... One of the things I like about this team is that we have a lot of depth and people are competing for spots, and that is always great as a coach, but we will get better as the year goes on.

"We need to play longer minutes and we need to be focused all the way through.”

In 71 minutes, Luebbert posted five shots, three shots on goal and one assist. Last season, she led the Tigers with three assists.

The senior said she hopes the opening victory is only the first of many stepping stones for the Tigers this fall.

“We need to make sure we don't get complacent or comfortable,” Luebbert said. “It's good that we got a win, but we can't expect all of the games are going to be easy early on, so we just have to make sure that we stay focused on the goal.”

Missouri freshmen played a pivotal role in the win. Caroline Lyman made her first career start, as she played 43 minutes as a defender. Freshmen Jadyn Easly and Eryka McIntyre also logged their first career minutes in MU uniforms.