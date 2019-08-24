Items for What’s Happening must be received by noon Thursday before publication on Saturday. Send information to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net. Please include sport the announcement should be listed under. Dates are subject to change. Examiner is not responsible for tryouts. Please contact people listed for detailed information. The Examiner reserves the right to edit for length and content and remove any listings.

Baseball

• Miracle League of Independence, for ages 5-18 who have an intellectual or physical disability. Cost is $15 per player and scholarships are available and based on need. Games played on Saturday mornings, Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5, 12 and 19, at Daniel’s Diamond at McCoy Park. Deadline to register is Sept. 13. Visit www.miracleleaguebaseball.org.

Golf

• Metropolitan Community College Athletics Department will hold its annual MCC Wolves Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 23, at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with tee-off at 9 a.m. Cost is $135 per golfer or $500 per foursome. Tournament will be a four-person scramble, including longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests. Each golfer will receive complimentary range balls, a pair of Under Armour sunglasses and lunch. Prizes awarded to the top three teams and individual contest winners. There will also be a sports memorabilia auction and prize raffle. Register online at shoalcreekgolf.com/wolvesgolfclassic. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Brian Bechtel, MCC director of athletics, at 816-604-1059 or Brian.Bechtel@mcckc.edu.

Basketball

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball Leagues registration is open. Cost is $80 per player. Boys and girls divisions for grades 1-5 and coed for kindergarten. Eight-game schedule will be played on Saturday mornings at Blue Springs School District gymnasiums. Practice begins the week of Nov. 12, and games begin Jan. 11. Deadline to register is Oct. 27 and a coaches meeting is scheduled for Oct. 30. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.

Softball

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Adult Fall Softball Leagues registration is open through Aug. 28. Leagues available are: Sunday Men’s D doubleheader and E; Monday Men’s D Doubleheader; Tuesday Women’s and Men’s Senior League (50-plus); Wednesday Coed; Thursday Men’s Church; and Friday Coed Doubleheader. Cost is $230 for single-game leagues and $380 per team for doubleheader leagues. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.

Volleyball

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Fall Adult Volleyball Leagues begin Sept. 9. Leagues available are Wednesday Women’s and Sunday Coed (3 females, 3 males). Cost is $200 per team based on a 10-match schedule. Deadline to register is Sept. 5. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.