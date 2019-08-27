(Season review) MINK League team's accomplishments reflected coach's altered approach. Top-notch individual years by multiple players. Bounds to lead club again in 2020

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — With a strong start and an outstanding midseason stretch, the 2019 Chillicothe Mudcats college-level, wood-bat baseball team validated the faith the organization’s management showed in giving the team’s all-time winningest pitcher a second season as head coach.

Adding what he learned a summer ago in a historically-unsuccessful first foray into overall charge of a team to his personal playing-days and assistant-coaching database, Caleb Bounds adjusted the Mudcats’ offensive approach – both in personnel and in-game strategy – from his first year, hammered home from day one his and general manager Doug Doughty’s emphasis on pitchers throwing strikes, and benefited from being dealt a better hand – compared to 2018 – by fate in the relative health of his players to guide this summer’s team to one of the better showings yet in the Mudcats’ 18-seasons history.

With a final won-lost record of 26-16 and qualification – at last – for the generously-constructed MINK League playoffs, the ’19 Fish largely erased the dissatisfying taste of the prior year’s 19-26 mark in Bounds’ debut season as head coach, a record which is the only time in team history it has finished below .500.

The upward arc this season’s team would follow quickly evidenced itself after an encouraging, season-opening road loss at eventual league champion St. Joseph on June 1.

Wins in five of the next six games, including multiple comeback victories, catapulted them toward an eventual 9-4 record which already included what would become a team hallmark – success on the road – two weeks into 2019.

A mid-June lull which threatened to undermine the strong start was shattered by the Mudcats’ best stretch of the season from June 25-July 10.

Beginning with three wins in a row on foreign fields - the last a catalyzing 8-7 comeback win at Sedalia that ended a 3-years-plus losing streak at Liberty Park Stadium, the Fish reeled in 11 victories in a stretch of 13 games.

That not only sent their overall and league records soaring to season peaks of 11 games over .500 overall (which they’d equal twice subsequently) and 10 over .500 in MINK League play – their season zenith, it left them one game out of first place behind St. Joseph’s Mustangs in the league’s North Division with, potentially, 10 league games remaining. With four contests against the Ponies among those 10, Chillicothe had its league fate fully in its own hands.

Unable to maintain the torrid pace they’d had the previous 2-plus weeks, the Mudcats faded a bit in the stretch run while St. Joe shredded all foes to the tune of a 14-games league winning streak to, eventually, run away with the North crown and top seeding for the division playoffs. The only team to defeat the eventual champs in St. Joseph’s last 20 league outings (regular season and playoffs), in fact, was Chillicothe – once at home and once in St. Joe.

Despite their homestretch cooldown (5-6 record after July 10), the Mudcats still finished with their third-best (by winning percentage) MINK League mark ever at 23-14 (.622) and sixth-highest winning percentage in team history (.622). The final 26-16 ledger is the organization’s second-best this decade, only behind the 29-17 mark (.630) posted in 2016 in the last of three seasons under the guidance of Tai Mitchell.

In terms of wins and losses, the success of the 2019 Fish largely accrues to their incredible performance away from their “Chuck” Haney Field home at “June” Shaffer Memorial Park in Chillicothe.

Although having a 10-11 mark (.476) there – second-consecutive below-.500 winning percentage and second-lowest in team history behind the 8-14 record a year earlier, this summer’s Mudcats generally swam circles around foes outside of Chillicothe.

Including the 8-5 “home-game” victory over Nevada at Trenton’s Burleigh Grimes Field July 10, this year’s squad posted a scintillating 15-5 (.750 rate) record beyond the city limits of their hometown, not only the best ever, but the best by a wide, wide chasm. The prior peak performance away from Shaffer Park had been the 13-9 record (.591 rate) posted by Mitchell’s second team in 2015.

Of the five Mudcats teams who posted better overall marks for a season, two played .500 ball on the road, two were two games over, and one – Keith Vorhoff’s 2006 league champions who posted a franchise-record .675 winning percentage (27-13) – was a mere three over (11-8).

The 2019 team’s 15 road victories tie the club record set by the 2010 club led by Adam Steyer. That team went only 15-13 away from home, though. The minuscule five road setbacks this summer’s team sustained set a new team standard, barely half the total of the prior low of eight by Vorhoff’s 2006 squad.

Considering only MINK League play, this year’s Fish also had their heads well above water on multiple fronts as they earned their first appearance in league postseason play since the 2010 team lost in the league championship series (the only postseason league action then).

While they took runnerup spot in the division to the galloping thoroughbreds of St. Joseph, they still had the overall league’s second-best mark at 23-14, a half-game better than South Division champion Ozark’s 22-14 balance sheet.

Within the organization’s historical context, the .622 winning percentage this year is third-best ever behind the .708 (17-7) rate of the 2006 team and .667 (22-11) posted by the 2008 club coached by Justin “Jud” Kindle, now general manager of the Sedalia MINK League team.

This season’s 23 triumphs are tied for third-most with Eric Peterson’s team (23-19) in 2012, trailing only the team-record 26 produced in Mitchell’s 26-18 first season at the helm (2014) and the 25 earned by his 25-16 last club in 2016. Of those four, the ’19 Mudcats played the fest league games and had the best winning percentage.

As cited at the beginning of this season analysis, adjustments in overall approach and emphasis and simply better fortune on the health front were key factors in this year’s successes, along with many excellent – in some cases, historic – or very good individual performances.

As Bounds fashioned the roster and strategic blueprint for his first season as Mudcats head coach during the fall, winter, and spring of 2017-18, despite having been a consistently-successful part of the team’s pitching staff from 2014-16 (winning four games each summer to amass a team-record 12 career wins), he admittedly deliberately chose to buck the prevailing wisdom about what type of offensive approach and personnel types best suited the Chillicothe team which has the most-spacious home playing field in the MINK League.

Although recruiting some players with speed, by his own admission prior to the 2018 season, he sought to populate the roster mostly with position players who might consistently produce more extra-base hits on the roomier home diamond and home runs on the friendlier foreign field, rather than trying to bunch singles together and utilizing baserunning speed and aggression, to generate runs.

However, while the 2018 team produced 292 runs in 45 games – the fourth-largest raw runs total in team history, consistency in run production lagged. While last year’s team had nine wins by six or more runs, it also scored four runs or less 17 times – nearly 40 percent of its games.

When the bulkier, less-nimble players were paired, defensively, with a pitching staff diminished by a rash of early-season injuries and unexpected departures and lacking both overpowering stuff and control – the ’18 pitching staff combined to either hit or walk a stunning 335 opposition batters, wins in close games became hard to come by, helping lead to the losing record.

This season, with a more-uniformly-speedy and defensively-adept roster paired with an ultra-aggressive baserunning mindset and control-conscious mound staff, the turnround in bottom-line fortunes reflected better statistical performances, team-wise.

Most starkly – and perhaps importantly, 2019 Fish hurlers kept “the pond” (basepaths) far clearer of gift “ducks” (baserunners), cutting the number of combined bases on balls and hit batters by essentially one-third to only 229 – 106 fewer than the year before.

Combined with seven fewer errors than the 2018 team had, the reduction in “free bases” led to 20 fewer runs allowed (albeit in three fewer games) than in 2018, even though this year’s team allowed 18 more hits.

“We still had a few games where we walked five, six, seven, eight guys, which was brutal,” Bounds, a pitcher who rarely gave out many walks during his Mudcats playing career and prospered because of it, points out. “Those were the games we usually lost.”

“Defensively, we were pretty sound all season long and made a ton of great plays,” he adds.

Offensively, despite presumably less “thump” on the assembled roster, more-consistent and solid contact, along with the greater speed, led this year’s club not only to outscore its immediate predecessor by 10 runs (despite three less games), but to post both the second-most runs in a season in team history with 302 and to establish a new club high for average runs per game of 7.19, close to a half-run more per game than any previous Chillicothe club had averaged.

Helping fuel that run production were not only the much-higher batting average, but 117 extra-base hits – 25 more than the anticipated “heftier-hitting” ’18 team managed, 99 stolen bases (84 percent success rate, compared to 87 steals and 80 percent success last year), and countless “extra” bases taken by both baserunners and batters through aggressiveness.

“ I thought we did a great job on being aggressive on the basepaths,” affirms Bounds. “We had speed and we wanted to use that. … Sometimes we ran ourselves out of innings, but we also won a lot of games by being aggressive.”

Given that this year’s team, while producing outstanding results and a very entertaining brand of baseball on a regular basis, came up just short of its top tangible goal – a MINK League championship, Bounds recognizes there still was room for improvement between the white lines.

“We hit really well at times, but also struggled to score guys in scoring position with less than two outs,” he reflects. “That was probably our biggest weakness.”

On balance, though, the coach understands he oversaw quite an on-field turnaround from his first year at the helm.

“I thought the season was very successful,” the Savannah, Mo., product acknowledges.

“It didn’t end how we wanted, but overall I thought grew as a team and did things right, both on and off the field, all season long. ”

One of the most-successful – in many aspects – Chillicothe Mudcats baseball seasons also had many individual contributions and performances which ranked high among fellow MINK League players and put them high or at the top of multiple statistical categories in team annals.

Steps already have been taken and will continue between now and next June, seeking to translate and extend the successes and “good vibes” of this summer into the team’s 2020 season.

Barely a week after the 2019 team’s season "tapped out" with a 26-16 final record and the Mudcats’ first league playoffs appearance since 2010, W.L. “Butch” Shaffer III, team president, confirms the team’s board of directors, as indications had been it would, officially voted to offer 2018-19 head coach Caleb Bounds the opportunity to return in that post for a third year in 2020. While apparently having not yet formally concluded that contract agreement, Bounds, who has been with the Mudcats as a player, off-field intern, and coach since 2014, tells the C-T he plans to accept the offer.

“I am planning on coming back next year,” he shares after leading this year’s team to a major bounce-back, in terms of on-field performance, from a 19-26 showing in his first year in 2018.

“I thought this season was much better than the previous one, not only because we won more, but we did more in the community and had so many new supporters of the organization.”

Underlined by its action to quickly “re-up” Bounds with the preliminary vision for 2020 he already has articulated, the organizational hierarchy also viewed the 2019 season very favorably.

“It was a great year on the field, as well as in the community and in the ballpark,” Shaffer states. “… The Bait Shop (team merchandise operation) did very well (and) attendance was outstanding.”

Through the team’s first 18 years, there have been – particularly during the first decade of the team’s existence – years when anywhere from several to as many as seven players from one season have returned to play at least part of a following year with the Mudcats. In more-recent years, the trend has been for only a few – at most – players to be invited and ultimately coming back for a second (or third) year.

Bounds says he would like 2020 to be one of those seasons of a sizable number of returnees and expresses optimism quite a few ’19 players are receptive to being part of next year’s club.

“I think you might see eight to 10 guys back,” he shares. “Having a season like this helps a ton because guys go back and tell their coaches about their experience and also let them know it was a fun but also good baseball. This makes recruiting players easier because coaches are more willing to send players out. I hope to get a lot of the same caliber players.”

According to Bounds, among the possibilities for again being a Mudcat in 2020 is the player who produced likely the second-best season by a position player (non-pitcher) in club history this summer, Logan Eickhoff.

Honored as MINK League co-Player of the Year in voting by representatives of each of the league’s eight member teams, the sophomore-to-be at Trenton’s North Central Missouri College paced the league in batting average (.416), hits (72), triples (7), and multi-hits games (23). He led this year’s Fish in those same categories while having the most official at-bats.

In terms of club history, Eickhoff set one record, tied several more, and finished in the top two or three of several other significant statistical categories.

He became the first player to have three triples in a game – one of baseball’s rarest offensive feats – when he did that in the league playoffs win over Sedalia. That night raised his season total to the league-high seven and left him tied with two others for second-most by a Mudcat in history, trailing only the late Steve Martin’s eight in 2003.

His record-setting third triple that night completed both a 5-for-5 performance in that game and a stretch of six official at-bats in a row in which he hit safely. He thus became only the 10th Fish ever to have five hits in a game – the first to do so since 2012 – and the 12th ever to get six consecutive hits. In that latter distinction, he became the second 2019 team member to achieve that, following Marcus Gonzalez, who did it across the season’s second and third games.

The 23 multi-hits games the La Vista, Neb., resident posted matched the record totals Martin and Matty Johnson (2008) had, but came with six less games than the 2008 team played and seven less than Martin’s 2003 squad had. Had there been more contests slated or had not two regular-season games been rained out, Eickhoff’s ratio of having a multi-hits game more than one out of every two the team played likely would have meant owning that record to himself.

With his white-hot finish to the season – including going 16 for 25 in the five games prior to the season finale, he soared to a hits total which left him second only to the late Martin’s record total of 76. His 72 hits – including 12 doubles to go with the seven 3-baggers and aided by a 12-games hitting streak at midseason – marked the first time a Mudcat had topped 60 since 2011.

When Eickhoff was muzzled by league champion St. Joseph with an “oh-fer” (hitless in five at-bats) in the season-ending game, his batting average dropped from the improbable .428 to which his scorching stretch over the preceding five games had elevated it to the final .416. Having entered that game at St. Joe with a chance to try to overtake Paul Trenhaile’s 2013 team record of .434 – he’d have needed to go three for four or better, he instead slipped to third – behind Martin’s .418 – on Chillicothe’s all-time list while becoming only the fifth regular in team history to bat .400 or higher for a season.

His 40 runs scored make him only the fifth Fish ever to cross the plate that many times in a season and his 34 runs batted in were second on the club, as well.

Eickhoff was far from one-dimensional in his contributions to the team’s success.

With only 17 strikeouts in over 190 plate appearances, many of his outs helped move baserunners along or score them. When on base, he was one of four team members to steal at least 10 bases, netting 11 thefts in 13 tries, and was very effective in either taking an extra base on teammates’ hits or stretching hits of his own for an extra bag.

On defense, he not only was a reliable fielder, committing only six errors, but did so with versatility unprecedented in team annals. He started at least two games at every non-pitching defensive position except first base, a spot Bounds easily could have used him at, had he chosen.

Most impressively in his defensive work was his seamlessly handling catching duties on a semi-regular basis both before and after full-fledged catcher Brady Welch was on hand to split time with No. 1 receiver Nolan Metcalf. Eickhoff was not charged with an error in nearly 93 innings of backstop work and his ratio of passed balls to innings caught was the club’s best. He was second to Metcalf in both number of basestealers cut down (three) and in rate of basestealers caught.

As excellent as Eickhoff was, his level of all-around impact was virtually matched by Kansas University sophomore-to-be Metcalf.

Although he did not break any team records, his 21 total extra-base hits tied for fifth-most in a season, only two behind the late Martin’s record 23.

On the league scene, however, the Granger, Ind., product led in doubles with his 15 and shared the league lead in total extra-base hits with Dom Hernandez of Nevada, who got his in about 30 fewer plate appearances.

Metcalf’s 61 hits were tied for No. 3, his 35 RBI fourth-most, his 41 runs scored fifth, and his handful of home runs shared seventh. His .386 batting average (in all games) was fifth-best among MINK regulars, as was his .469 on-base percentage. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) rate of 1.054 stood sixth.

Although Eickhoff earned more headlines and the league laurel, among 2019 Mudcats, Metcalf led in twice as many offensive statistical categories – eight. The KU student was tops in RBI, runs scored, doubles, extra-base hits, on-base percentage, and OPS, as well as times hit by a pitch (11) and sacrifice flies (three, equaled by Blaine Ray).

Not surprisingly to the team’s head coach or those who observed the team regularly all season, in most of the categories Metcalf or Eickhoff led, the other was second and usually very close behind.

“I thought Eickhoff and Metcalf were our most consistent hitters,” Bounds says of the duo which batted third and fourth, respectively, in a majority of the team’s games.

“They both had great years at the plate and also defensively. Eickhoff was named co-player of the year and was very deserving of the award, but Metcalf was huge in producing runs and power for us and protection for Logan in the (cleanup) spot.”

Offensive-statistic team leaders aside from that dynamite duo included home run leader Jack Grace (six), middle infielder Tate Wargo in steals (28) and walks (37), and, as previously noted, Ray in sacrifice flies. Wargo’s 37 bases on balls left him only two shy of tying 2017 Mudcat Kenny Jarema as the team record-holder and his 28 thefts are the fourth-most in team history.

On the mound, where the head/pitching coach comments, “the pitching was up and down at times,” Chillicothe’s 2019 starting pitchers had some shining moments, but rarely were overpowering. However, by and large, they were steady and reasonably effective, in their coach’s view.

“I thought our starters did a good job for the most part,” Bounds observes, the qualifier at the end of his statement reflecting the fact that no regular Chillicothe starting pitcher earned more than two wins nor posted an earned runs average of less than four runs per nine innings. The starter who logged the most innings – not all as a starter – only threw 42-2/3 innings and had a 1-5 record with a 6.11 ERA. The lone complete games – one of which was a loss – were 7-innings starts by Brandan Van Buren and Tyler Venditti.

The 2019 Mudcats’ bullpen – used extensively, as the starters’ low innings total reflect – was the better of the two corps and produced strong outings many times, leading to more than half (14) of the team’s 26 wins being earned by relievers. Bullpenners were tagged with the loss only seven times.

On the whole, the most-effective starter was lefthander Scott Duensing (2-1, 4.11 ERA).

“Scott redshirted (at Missouri Southern State) this past year, so I really didn’t know how much he would be able to throw for us,” Bounds notes, citing the 37-1/3 innings Duensing provided as one of the team’s top two pleasant pitching surprises.

Unquestionably, the top relief hurler was husky righthander Jack McNellis, a senior-to-be at Salem University.

Appearing 19 times in the “closer’s” role and throwing 17-1/3 innings, the Columbia, Mo., resident did not allow either an earned run or a base on balls all season while striking out 28 men and posting two wins (in three decisions) and a team-high seven saves.

“McNellis was nails in the back of the bullpen,” Bounds praises the hurler who received the third-most votes among eight nominees for league Pitcher of the Year and was nearly unhittable down the stretch.

He was not the only bullpen member to make a major contribution, however.

Fellow righthander Brock Pettit, recruited and added to the roster within the first couple of weeks of play when two hurlers went down with injuries and another had to beg off because of a family situation before ever getting into a game, was used as a starter on three occasions, but with spotty results at best. However, entering in long relief, he was almost-uniformly highly-effective.

The sophomore-to-be at Illinois’ Eureka College finished the season with a team-leading four wins and no losses in relief, three of the victories coming against Sedalia, including the teams’ playoff meeting. In 10 appearances, he logged 37-1/3 innings – third-most on the team. While he had a 4.58 ERA overall, when he came out of the ’pen, that mark was a low 2.86 over 22 innings. He also importantly mimicked McNellis in his mastery of the strike zone when throwing in relief, allowing only two bases on balls in his 22 innings of relief, compared to 11 walks in only 15-1/3 innings in his starts.

“Brock came to us two weeks into the season and I didn’t really know anything about him,” Bounds reveals about the other hurler who surprised him. “He was huge for us down the stretch.”

Several other relievers like Chandler Griggs, Collin Chalmers, Jack Albright, Anthony Rogers, Kale Harris, and Garrett West provided key outings on occasion that proved critical to the team’s not only making the league playoffs, but beating out Sedalia for second place.

Although every team has its share of “what ifs,” the Mudcats’ head coach, in a quiet moment, might well ponder what the club’s ultimate fate – probably warranting a subjective designation as the MINK League second-best team behind champion St. Joseph – might have been if lefthander Rogers, after an impactful beginning out of the bullpen, had not sustained a season-ending injury and if projected lefty starter Noah McClanahan had not broken a bone in his pitching elbow only a few pitches into his season-opening start.

However, balancing out those negative developments, the coach acknowledges the sensational offensive season Eickhoff provided was far more than he would have dreamed at season’s start, labeling it “the biggest surprise” of 2019.

The head coach emphasizes that the recently-concluded campaign, with its far-better on-field results than his first season in charge, was not only pleasurable and satisfying on the field.

“I thought our team did an amazing job in growing as players and also citizens in the community,” Bounds relates. “There were so many accounts where some of the guys would go around and help local parties, such as the sliced bread organization, the YMCA, and much more.

“This is mostly because of their willingness to return their gratitude for what the community provided them for this summer. (Assistant) Coach (Jake) Alexander and I never had to beg guys to do things. Most were willing to help out.”