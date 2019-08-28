Rock Bridge has been well within reach of achieving its lofty goals the past two seasons.

Since the hiring of now-third-year head coach Van Vanatta, the Bruins have gone 15-3 in the regular season.

Then, as Vanatta and a few Bruins put it, fixable mistakes have ended district runs against teams from Blue Springs the past two falls.

Last year, Rock Bridge made it to the district finals after being ranked in Class 6 the entirety of the regular season.

Only four teams in Missouri’s largest classification advance from districts, and the Bruins aim to be one of those four teams in 2019 despite graduating an impactful senior class with standouts such as Nathaniel Peat, Martez Manuel and Melvin Drayton.

“We lost a lot of kids last year, some really good players, and so what we’re trying to do is find the guys to fit those roles,” Vanatta said.

Vanatta got a good look at where his team stands heading into this fall during a preseason camp in Blue Springs, where the Bruins saw live action against other big-school programs around the state.

Although there were impressive moments, Vanatta knows that was only the beginning.

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Vanatta said. “I know we have some experience, but we’re still very young in certain spots.”

“Of course we lost big stars, but at the same time I think we can recoup from it,” Bruins senior Jalen Logan-Redding said.

Maybe the hardest Bruin to replace will be the now-Stanford running back Peat.

Rock Bridge currently has three running backs who will share time in the backfield: Peyton Carr, Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson.

The Bruins may also throw the ball a little more than last season with senior quarterback Grant Hajicek returning to the team.

Throw in other seniors such as Missouri commit Will Norris and Power Five prospect Logan-Redding, and Rock Bridge believes it has a strong leadership base.

“We’re all really close,” Norris said of the senior class. “We've been through a lot with coach (A.J.) Ofodile leaving right before our freshman year and coach (Joe) Collier stepping in and then coach V coming.

“We’re with coach V for three years now, but that was a lot. A lot of people quit, but I think that says a lot about the guys that are still here. They're tough and strong.”

The Bruins will host Rockhurst in their home and season opener. Road tests against DeSmet and Lee’s Summit West also appear on this year’s schedule. Rock Bridge will also face Francis Howell, which it defeated twice last fall.

In the final season before the Central Missouri Athletic Conference gets underway, Rock Bridge will face each of its future conference foes that currently have a varsity roster — at home against Smith-Cotton, Battle and Jefferson City as well as road matchups at Helias and Hickman.

Vanatta never likes to look too far ahead, but this year’s Rock Bridge team has a chance to become his first in Columbia to lift a district title.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30: vs. Rockhurst

Sept. 6: @ DeSmet

Sept. 13: vs. Battle

Sept. 20: @ Lee’s Summit West

Sept. 27: @ Hickman

Oct. 4: vs. Jefferson City

Oct. 11: vs. Smith-Cotton

Oct. 18: @ Helias Catholic

Oct. 25: vs. Francis Howell

Five-year trend

2018: 9-3

2017: 9-2

2016: 2-8

2015: 2-8

2014: 4-6