Hickman volleyball is readying for its pursuit to replicate a 21-win campaign, while other Columbia programs seek to bounce back after losing seasons.

The Tribune checked in with Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton to preview what's to come this fall:

Hickman

Head coach: Greg Gunn

Head coach record: unknown, all with Hickman

Last year's team record: 21-10-4

Number of returning starters: five

Top returning player(s): senior Mikala Scott (8.72 assists per set, 35 aces, 187 digs, 23 blocks); senior Allison Keys (161 kills, 41 blocks, 36 aces, 187 digs, 42 assists); and sophomore Jerica Jackson (119 kills, 25 blocks, 162 digs, 19 aces)

Key losses: Emma Chapman, now playing basketball at Kansas State University; Eryka Wanyonyi and LeBria Cook, both now playing volleyball at Westminster College

Season overview: Hickman seeks its third winning season in a row as the program is fresh off its best season in recent memory. The Kewpies’ keys to success are held by Keys — literally — who returns after posting 161 kills last year. Freshman sensation Jackson is back for an encore at outside hitter, while setter Scott is tasked with running the Hickman offense. Losing Chapman, the Tribune’s reigning female athlete of the year, presents a challenge, but Gunn and Co. move forward with key ingredients still in place. “(We have an) experienced nucleus of returning starters and talented new members should develop into a solid and competitive team fairly quickly,” Gunn said.

Rock Bridge

Head coach: Nicole Murphy

Head coach record: 52-11-6, all with Calvary Lutheran

Last year's team record: 14-19-1

Number of returning starters: two

Top returning player(s): senior right side Kennedy Robbins

Key losses: graduated seven

Season overview: New head coach Nicole Murphy hopes to help Rock Bridge over the hump after two successful seasons at the helm of Calvary Lutheran. Freshman Ella Swindel will be entrusted with the role of starting setter, responsible for distributing the ball to a number of attacking threats including Robbins, Emma Roush, Ava Alexander and Emma Lea Benney. Benney and Evie Sprouse were brought up to the varsity level as freshmen midway through last season. Juniors Cassie Gray, Abby Frerking and Sam Doisy will lead the Bruins’ defense, while Kelly Barnes, Sprouse and Ketti Horton are expected to see time at middle hitter. “Overall I believe this team will be hard to stop this season and am looking forward to a successful season,” Murphy said.

Battle

Head coach: Ashanti Caine

Head coach record: 8-20, all with Battle

Last year's team record: 8-20

Number of returning starters: one

Top returning player(s): senior Addison Upton, sophomore Emma Spillman

Key losses: graduated four; Anna Sisson and Carynton Marshall out with injuries

Season overview: Battle looks to the future in 2019 as it will be without the services of a court’s worth of talent from last year. Freshman Jordan Butler will get time at both right and outside hitter, and she will be paired with hard-hitting sophomore Spillman. Lauren Bailey will be an anchor at middle hitter, alongside Sarah Fox at right side and Jaime McQuire as a defensive specialist. Led by setter Upton and libero Audrey Cornell, with seniors Megan Stewart, Paige Magee and Brooke Powers providing depth, Caine believes the Spartans will be a tough match for each of their opponents. “We have tremendous potential and should really be fun to watch,” Caine said.

Father Tolton

Head coach: Chris Viers

Head coach record: unknown

Last year’s team record: 6-18 (0-6 AAA)

Number of returning starters: four

Top returning player(s): sophomore Sophia Elfrink; junior Maggie McGuire

Key losses: Amber Wright, now playing basketball at Columbia College

Season overview: Tolton starts fresh this year with a core that hopes to establish its identity early. Elfrink and McGuire are poised to be difference makers for the Trailblazers, while Viers expects junior Lizzy Wright and sophomore Ellie Reynolds to stay plenty busy on offense and defense. Junior Ella Redford made some nice strides over the summer. Grace Boyd and Sam Wright are making their case to be part of the varsity mix. Expect there to be growing pains, but increased confidence and chemistry will bode well as the season unfolds. “We are young and essentially starting fresh,” Viers said. “We will be up and down as we progress through the season. We have a tough schedule that I hope will have us prepared for the district tournament.”

