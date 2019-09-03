The Neosho Wildcats are ready to pursue their third consecutive district title after coming off the best season in school history, as they reached the state quarterfinals for the first time.

“We are really focused on the process of getting better each day, and developing a consistent style of play,” Neosho head coach James Carter said. “We are also working with our guys to internalize our team values and understand how they apply off the soccer field.

“I think this year’s team is probably deeper from players 1 through 24, which is great. We did lose some senior leadership last year, but we have guys ready to step up and fill that role this year.”

The Wildcats graduated senior leaders Angel Alvarado, Brayden Johnson, and Edly Lihpai, all three of whom signed with collegiate programs last spring, but they return senior forward Yahir Ruiz and junior goalkeeper Kayden Wood, as well as other returning starters with plenty of varsity experience like Dylan Collins, Jason Roponei, and Diego Vargas.

“One of the biggest strengths of our team will be our depth,” Carter said. “Having so many talented players is a luxury, and has led to very competitive practices.

“Offseason workouts have been absolutely incredible. We had some offseason workouts with over 45 guys which is great, and we are certain that will pay dividends this year.”

Enthusiasm for soccer overall in Neosho seems to be soaring.

Class 3, District 12 will be the same as before: Carl Junction, McDonald County, Neosho, and Webb City. The same goes for the rough-and-tumble Central Ozark Conference — CJ, Webb, and Neosho are members who prepare themselves for postseason play with a similar schedule.

“Honestly, our conference is full of tough teams,” Carter said. “Ozark, Nixa, Willard, Republic, Branson, we don’t have any games where we can drop off even a bit.”

At the end of the day, Carter goes back to that ‘P’ word: process.

“It’ll be important that we focus on the process of improving from day-to-day, game-to-game, and not get too hung up on the results,” Carter said. “Most importantly, we want our guys to have a positive, memorable experience. As a coaching staff, we want to make sure we use this season and the game of soccer as a tool to teach our young men lessons and values that will benefit them off the soccer field, as well as on.”

2019 NEOSHO BOYS SOCCER

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — at Nixa

Sept. 5 — vs. Pittsburg (Kansas)

Sept. 10 — vs. Ozark

Sept. 13-14 — Parkview Tournament

Sept. 17 — vs. Republic

Sept. 19 — at Aurora

Sept. 24 — at Webb City

Oct. 1 — at Carthage

Oct. 3 — vs. McDonald County

Oct. 4-5 — Willard Tournament

Oct. 8 — at Willard

Oct. 10-12 — Joplin Tournament

Oct. 15 — vs. Carl Junction

Oct. 22 — vs. Joplin

Oct. 29 — vs. Branson