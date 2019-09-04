Sweep of opening doubles play keys 6-3 home Midland Empire Conference victory over Savannah. Macy Cavanah, Delaney May both stay undefeated in both singles and doubles.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Thanks to another comeback victory by their least-experienced players, the Chillicothe High School tennis Lady Hornets managed a competitive, but clear-cut sweep of the doubles play and rode that momentum to a 6-3 Midland Empire Conference home triumph over Savannah’s Lady Savages Wednesday.

Junior Megan Sisson and sophomore Leah Lourenco were behind 2-5 in their first-to-8 No. 3 doubles competition, CHS coach Bob Long reports, but claimed six of the last seven games to prevail 8-6.

That, along with the tough, 8-5 No. 1 doubles victory of Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman over Jocelynn Kallauner and Megan Schussler and a decisive 8-3 win by Macy Cavanah and Delaney May at No. 2, meant Chillicothe (2-0, 2-0 MEC) were up 3-0 going to singles action.

In the solo competition, senior Zimmerman quickly rolled through her No. 3 foe by shutout to put the defending conference champs on the brink of a second win in two days.

Not much later, Cavanah and May continued their respective undefeated start in 2019 by wrapping handy singles wins – Cavanah 8-3 in the No. 2 spot and May 8-2 at No. 4 – to clinch the team triumph.

The three closest singles sets all fell to the Lady Savages, topped a dazzling duel between No. 1 players Keithley and Kallauner.

The Savannah player burst to a 5-0 lead, only to see the Lady Hornet find her game and claw her way back into close contention, CHS coach Bob Long reports.

In the 14th game, Keithley prevailed to finally square the count, but Kallauner collected herself and responded with back-to-back game wins to capture the set 9-7.

Well before that battle concluded, CHS’ Megan Sisson had been edged in No. 5 singles on a tiebreaker, 8-9 (6), and Lourence at No. 6 had fallen 4-8.

Chillicothe’s next action will be its first road dual of the new season, at Trenton on Monday.