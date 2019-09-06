CHS unofficially runs for over 400 yards, gets defensive TD as it improves to 2-0 in 2019 and avenges 41-0 loss at Kirksville last year

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — In their season opener a week earlier, the 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS football Hornets avenged a 2018 16-points loss to Marshall with a 13-points victory. However, they entered their home opener against Kirksville Friday (Sept. 6) knowing they’d need an even-larger turnaround to improve to 2-0, having lost to the Tigers by 41 in week two a year earlier.

Mission accomplished. Emphatically.

The senior-saturated Hornets, in their second season under head coach Tim Rulo, again shrugged off an opening-series touchdown by the opponent to stunningly overpower visiting Kirksville 50-21 on Bob Fairchild Field at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II.

The Hornets’ “hogs” – the offensive linemen – both sprung the backfield “horses” for big runs and pushed back the KHS defensive front for many a moderate pickup en route to a preliminary, unofficial total of 413 rushing yards on almost 60 carries.

Almost surreptitiously, Chillicothe’s blocking and hard running unofficially resulted in two Hornets seniors – Dawson Wheeler and Isaak Rasche – reaching triple digits on the night. Wheeler, who also returned a pass interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the middle of the second quarter in probably the game’s pivotal play, scored on 1- and 23-yards runs on his way to 115 yards, unofficially. Rasche, whose 14-yards score around right end tied the game at 6-6 on the first CHS possession of the contest, unofficially netted 106 yards on 13 rushes.

The Chillicothe running success from its “flexbone” attack – three other players had at least 45 yards against Kirksville – is no new thing.

Friday’s victory over Kirksville marked the sixth time in the Hornets’ past seven games in which they’ve had a ballcarrier with at least 100 yards, including Wheeler doing so three times. Not coincidentally, CHS has won those same six games.

While Kirksville wound up with three touchdowns, one of those was via punt return. After blanking Marshall after surrendering a first-possession TD in week one, Chillicothe’s defenders held the Tigers’ offense to only one more the final 44 minutes.

Statistically, the CHS defense suffocated the Kirksville run game on only about 60 yards. The Tigers threw for about 190 on 25 throws. The Hornets also forced three turnovers – two fumbles and Dawson’s “pick 6,” while not losing the ball. Last year’s loss at Kirksville included five CHS giveaways and none by the Tigers.

Chillicothe (2-0) will host the Maryville Spoofhounds (1-1) in its Midland Empire Conference opener next Friday. Maryville routed Harrisonville 56-20 in its week two contest.