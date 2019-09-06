CHS junior's 45 seven shots better than next-best score in Thursday, Sept. 5, dual, but host Trenton wins match 239-247

TRENTON, Mo. — Chillicothe High School’s golf Lady Hornets received the type of performance they figure to nearly every time out from their returning 2-times state-tournament qualifier in their 2019 season debut Thursday (Sept. 5). However, circumstances being what they were, that wasn’t quite enough to post a team victory.

CHS junior Hallie Jones was match medalist with a round of 45, but host Trenton had the next three lowest scores, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to snag an 8-strokes dual-match victory, 239-247.

Even though no THS player came within six shots of Jones and only one completed the nine holes in less than 58 swings, it still bested a Chillicothe team using two players in their first high school competition and with its other player having missed extended preseason practice time with an illness.

Returning CHS starter Gabby Hapes posted the Lady Hornets’ second-best score of the day, but her 66 was the equivalent of eight strokes higher than any score she recorded last year.

The Chillicothe raw rookies – sophomores Quincey Jessen and Brooke Williams – carded rounds of 67 and 69, respectively.

“The scores weren’t where they will be later in the year,” new CHS coach Tim Marsh prognosticated, “but it was good to get out and get rid of the ‘first-match jitters’ and gain some experience.”

Complementing the 52 shot by Trenton’s No. 1 player, Maci Henson, were Oakley Madden’s 59, a 62 by Josie Chumbley, and Mari Atup’s 66.

Chillicothe’s Jones played steadily on the par-35 course, although – like her teammates – she faded a bit on the late holes.

The junior parred the par-3 sixth hole and bogeyed each of the other six of her first seven holes. However, she double-bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9 to finish 10 over par.

Next for the Chillicothe golf girls is due to be Monday’s Maryville Invitational Tournament.