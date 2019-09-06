After letting early 11-4 lead disappear in 23-25 game one loss to visiting Trenton Thursday (Sept. 5), Lady Hornets out-fight Lady Bulldogs 25-23 in game two, then control finale for 25-15 match-clincher

After letting an 11-4 lead in the opening game evaporate into a 23-25 loss to the visiting Trenton Lady Bulldogs, the young Chillicothe High School volleyball Lady Hornets showed some promising moxie in their 2019 season opener Thursday.

Holding their poise, the Lady Hornets again found themselves in a down-to-the-wire second game, but this time won it by the identical 25-23 count forcing the non-conference match to a decisive third game.

With a large crowd on hand for the battle of geographic neighbors and traditional rival schools, Chillicothe rode the momentum wave from the game two triumph to open a nice lead in the rubber game and eventually claim a clear-cut, match-winning 25-15 victory.

Statistically for the Lady Hornets, new setters Haylee Coplen and Selby Miller handled that responsibility well enough to combine for 21 assists – 11 by H. Coplen and 10 by Miller.

Coplen’s senior sister Shawna, CHS’ “libero”, led the floor defense, making eight “digs, while sophomore middle hitter produced the Lady Hornets’ only two spike blocks.

The CHS net attack saw sophomore middle hitter Clara Leamer pump in a CHS-best six “kills” (spikes), one more than junior returning starter Maya Snyder had from her outside hitter spot.

The volleyball Lady Hornets go again Tuesday (Sept. 10), visiting Brookfield for a 5 p.m. tripleheader.