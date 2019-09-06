KHS Tigers senior standout pops in four goals in team's 2019 season-opening road victory Thursday, Sept. 5

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — What might be a big 2019 season for the Kirksville High School soccer Hornets claimed the Chillicothe (Mo.) Hornets as its first casualty Thursday night (Sept. 5).

A KHS Tigers squad stocked with talented, experienced, athletic seniors, led by Moises Zuniga, played with control and cohesion belying it being its first match of the new season in a 4-0 triumph at CHS’ Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II.

Less than four minutes in, center forward Zuniga got to a direct free kick by teammate Remerdie “Remy” Djiang and popped it into the net for the first of the tall, nimble-footed Zuniga’s four tallies in the match.

Four minutes later, Zuniga doubled his and his team’s total on an unassisted play.

Chillicothe (1-1), young and still with plenty of players getting their initial tastes of varsity-level competition, managed to steady the ship at that point, according to head coach Tim Cunningham, keeping the margin at 2-0 the rest of the opening half.

However, six minutes into the second half, Zuniga went above Hornets defenders about seven yards out from the goal line to head home over CHS sophomore goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson a corner kick by Sedroy Obi-Talbot from the offensive right side.

Zuniga made it a “hat trick plus one” in the final 30 seconds, beating defenders to another Djiang free kick – this one virtually from midfield in the center of the Litton Stadium pitch.

“Even though the outcome was not what we were hoping for, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys,” Cunningham reacted for reporters. “The effort and passion we displayed against a senior-laden and talented Kirksville team was incredible.

“I am hoping that tonight is something that we can build off of as we continue our season."

While Albertson allowed four goals, all were “clean” and virtually unstoppable. When he had a chance, the Hornets youngster rejected 11 KHS attempts in his second varsity start.

The soccer Hornets are back on Bob Fairchild Field at Litton Stadium this evening, taking on Maryville in CHS’ second Midland Empire Conference outing already. Chillicothe won its league debut at Cameron last Tuesday, but Maryville had hammered Cameron even harder the day before that.

Monday’s Chillicothe-Maryville play will begin at 5 p.m. No definite word on whether the varsity or junior-varsity match will be played first was available at the time of the writing of this story.

Thursday’s CHS-KHS junior-varsity play ended in a 3-3 draw.

Aiden Zimmerman found the back of the net twice and Caleb Corbin once for the Chillicothe jayvees. Carson Steele was in goal and made five saves, the CHS coaching staff reports.