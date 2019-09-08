Area HS Football Roundup – Sept. 6, 2019, games: Marceline, Brookfield head into 'Bell Game' with opposite marks again

For the second time in as many weeks at the start of the 2019 Missouri high school football season, C-T-area teams outside of Chillicothe posted a composite 3-5 ledger Friday (Sept. 6), although the cast of victors underwent a slight shuffling.

Improving to 2-0 were the Carrollton Trojans, who now might be set up for a 4-0 start, and Marceline Tigers. Joining them in the win column this time around was Southwest Livingston, which blew a 22-points lead early in the second half before getting the winning touchdown inside the final minute.

Slipping to “the dark side” after an opening triumph was Hamilton: Penney, which never led in a 20-14 loss at neighboring rival Gallatin. It was the first time GHS’ Bulldogs had bested the Hornets in about a dozen or more years.

Sliding to 0-2 with defeats this past week were Brookfield, Trenton, Braymer, and Polo, each of which projects to have a challenge avoiding an 0-3 getaway next Friday.

In the Midland Empire Conference, week two scores were: Maryville (1-1) 56, Harrisonville 20; Excelsior Springs 24, SJ: Benton (0-2) 14; Cameron (2-0), KC: East 21; KC: Center 35, SJ: Lafayette (1-1) 21; Savannah (1-1) 27, Pleasant Hill 20; and KC: St. Pius X (1-1) 14, St. Michael the Archangel 0.

Southwest Livingston 66, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62

OREGON, Mo. — When Mack Anderson ran 10 yards for a touchdown in the last minute of the first half and 27 yards to score 90 seconds into the second, Southwest Livingston (1-1) assumed a 50-28 lead over South Holt/Nodaway-Holt. However, by the time the Highway 275 Conference game’s last 60 seconds began ticking off the clock, the Wildcats were staring defeat in the face.

They managed to present new head coach Oren Magruder with his first win in that capacity, though, when Ma. Anderson scored on a short run for a 64-62 lead, they successfully converted for two points, and then the defense managed to recover a fumble inside the Southwest 20 with only a few seconds remaining.

The Wildcats might well have sustained their momentum and big lead of mid-game had not junior Chase Neptune been lost to an injury on the unsuccessful conversion attempt following Ma. Anderson’s late-second-stanza score.

Neptune, who did not return to action, already had scored Southwest Livingston’s first touchdown on a 35-yards run, put it back in front 24-21 in the second segment with a 35-yards catch-and-run of a Ma. Anderson throw, and then a 14-yards TD trek with 7:24 left in the second period.

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt was led by quarterback Andrew Quinlin, who ran for at least three touchdowns and threw for at least one.

Unofficially for the Ludlow-based co-op team which also involves Hale and Tina-Avalon students, Ma. Anderson rushed for about 140 yards and five touchdowns and about 90 passing yards. Neptune had the three scores before exiting prematurely.

The other Southwest Livingston touchdown was delivered by Dagun Bassett on a 5-yards run with 10:23 left in the game.

SLHS’ Wildcats return home to play in week three, hosting DeKalb in league action next Friday.

Carrollton 24, Westran 6

CARROLLTON — Only two weeks into the new season, 2019 suddenly looks like it could be a resurrective year for Carrollton Trojans football.

Following up on their opening road win over Fayette, second-year head coach Scott Finley’s Trojans (2-0) used their possession passing game to befuddle a Westran Hornets’ squad inexplicably ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 1 by one small group of media pundits.

After Gavin Claud hit Treyton Bennett with a 3-yards TD pass to start the scoring, Westran hiked the ball out of its end zone on a punt attempt to increase the CHS lead to 9-0. When Claud ran in from four yards away later in the opening period, the hosts were up 15-0.

Xavier Yoakum booted a 27-yard field goal in the second stanza and, after a scoreless third, Dillon Staton broke free for a 69-yards touchdown run in the fourth that sealed the victory.

Carrollton, which now faces lowly Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran and Salisbury, in that order, the next two weeks, should reach the start of its 5-games Missouri River Valley Conference-East slate undefeated, seized an 18-0 lead at halftime and made it 24-0 before WHS’ Kolby Dale, who ran 23 times for 110 yards, posted the only Hornets points in the final frame.

The game might have developed differently had not Westran penalties erased would-be Hornets scoring plays in the opening half.

Carrollton was out-gained 205-200, by Westran statisticians’ count, held to 92 rushing yards and 108 in the air. Westran rn for 176, but the Trojans’ defense surrendered less than 30 by air.

“Carrollton has proven to have a pretty good defense the last couple of years and they’ve had a good passing game offensively,” Westran coach Aaron O’Laughlin told the Moberly Monitor-Index. “Their line play was much better than ours.

“Carrollton was effective with its ‘pitch-and-catch’ style of throwing quick, short passes to move the football. They did a great job executing.”

St. Paul Lutheran (0-2) will visit Carrollton next Friday.

Marceline 50, Knox County 16

(By Henry Janssen, Linn County Leader)

MARCELINE — Any apprehensions about a slow start to Marceline’s season were dispelled.

The Tigers (2-0) defeated Knox County at Chester Ray Stadium and returned to recognizable form.

After a 22-12 victory versus Scotland County a week prior in which the Tigers struggled to find an offensive identity, that did not seem to be an issue on Friday.

The Tigers jumped to a 28-0 lead with only a minute off the clock in the second quarter on the back of three Cullen Bruner touchdowns.

The senior finished the evening with four total touchdowns, and also nailed a 40-yard field goal a week after setting the school record with a 49-yarder.

Marceline coach Mark Ross said that this Tiger team is the one he anticipates showing up each and every week.

“Offensively, we changed some things this week, and in all honesty, we didn’t know what our focus was going to be until late in the week,” Ross said. “We controlled their linebackers, and we’re excited about how much we grew tonight.

“That’s what we expected to happen last week for (Cullen), so we’re really happy to see it this week. The scary thing is that my optimism tells me it’s only going to get better.”

After Bruner rushed for a 40-yard touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, the Tigers had the luxury of getting other guys some time in a varsity situation.

Marceline quarterback Alex McCauslin had a rushing touchdown of his own, punching the thing in from 17 yards out.

The Tigers will visit Brookfield next Friday for the traditional “Bell Game” rivalry contest. MHS won at home last year on a last-play field goal by Bruner.

Monroe City 30, Brookfield 14

MONROE CITY — Brookfield (0-2) got within a touchdown with about eight minutes remaining when junior quarterback Carson Beckman fired a 32-yards strike to 6’5” sophomore Bryson Collier. However, after the 2-points conversion made it 22-14, Monroe City, the host Panthers moved back down the field and reclaimed their 2-scores lead, which held up for the rest of the Clarence Cannon Conference contest.

The Bulldogs trailed 22-0 at the half, but gnawed into the deficit on wingback Dawson Baker’s 8-yards sweep around left end in quarter No. 3.

Statistically, BHS junior fullback Trace Alexander gained about half (117) of the team’s 225 rushing yards on his 22 carries. Brookfield netted only 70 passing yards, more than half on the TD hookup.

Brookfield will welcome archrival Marceline to Burlington Field next Friday for the 2019 “Bell Game.”

Slater 38, Polo 20

POLO — Wyatt Segar’s touchdown run in the first minute of the second quarter and a successful conversion gave the host Panthers (0-2) an 8-6 lead, but Slater re-took the upper hand less than three minutes later and was up 22-8 at intermission. The squads then traded touchdowns in the second half – Slater going first each time to win by a comfortable margin.

“We need to execute better on offense,” PHS coach and Chillicothean Reid Stephens assessed. Polo fumbled the ball away twice.

He also noted the defense undermined itself at crucial times.

“Penalties allowed Slater to finish three separate drives,” noted the coach. “We had them stopped, but jumped offside, giving them the opportunity to continue their drive and score each time.”

Statistically, sophomore quarterback Caleb Thompson threw for 135 yards on five completions. Four of the connections were with Segar for a combined 121 yards and the other was a 14-yards TD pass to Logan Chapman.

On defense, PHS had a team-high 14 tackles – five unassisted – by sophomore Mason Chapman, eight stops – all assists – by Tyler Fesmire, and a sack from Colten Tomblin.

Polo starts Grand River Conference-East play next Friday at Princeton.

Gallatin 20, Hamilton: Penney (1-1) 14

GALLATIN — The Bulldogs partially sated their long-standing hunger for their traditional Highway 13 rival, drawing first blood on Aidan Adkison’s 4-yards run and conversion run in the first period and expanding its margin to 14-0 early in the second.

Although Hamilton quarterback Ryan Cook ran in from two yards away in the second stanza and Sawyer Morrow scored on a 13-yards carry in the fourth – each Hornets TD followed by a Morrow conversion kick, the visitors never caught up.

Statistically, Morrow rushed for 112 yards as the Hornets out-gained GHS on the ground by a bit. GHS had the better passing numbers with 105 net yards to Hamilton’s 59 on 5-of-17 non-success. Andrew Rich had four catches for 47 yards for the Hornets.

Defensively, Hamilton: Penney was led by Eli Harper’s 13 tackes – six unassisted, R. Cook’s seven stops – six solo – and one interception, and six tackles apiece by Kevin Williams and Dawson Cook.

Hamilton begins KCI Conference play with a toughie at home this coming week, welcoming East Buchanan.

Lexington 38, Trenton 6

LEXINGTON — No one expected Trenton to seriously challenge the host Minutemen in week two, and they didn’t, although they did manage to preempt use of the “running clock” the final four minutes after it had gone into use late in the third.

Mark Trump’s 6-yards run on a fourth-and-goal play finally got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard after Lexington running back John Taylor had run 60, 11, 10, and 40 yards for scores in the game’s first 28 minutes.

Trenton had chances to keep the game competitive, but failed to finish drives that took it inside the LHS 30 three times before finally cashing in the last.

The visitors’ chances took a big hit late in the first quarter when running back/defensive back Jaren Whitney went out with an injury and did not return.

Gallatin will make the short trip east along Highway 6 to face Trenton in the teams’ Grand River Conference-East opener this coming Friday.

Pattonsburg 94, Braymer 38

PATTONSBURG — The projected rout materialized with the Pattonsburg/North Harrison/Gilman City co-op club’s prolific passing attack ringing up 50 first-period points.

However, even with the halftime count having mounted to 88-20, the full 48 minutes were played with the Bobcats getting the better of the second half, 18-6.

No BHS stats details were reported, either scoring-wise or yardage-wise.

Pattonsburg star quarterback Steven Wilhite played only sparingly after the first quarter. He hit on eight of his nine passes for 147 yards and four touchdowns. Senior back Patrick Cowley had two TD runs and two scoring receptions.

Braymer (0-2) will be back in home action next Friday against Worth County/Northeast Nodaway.



