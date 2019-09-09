DIAMOND — The Pierce City Eagles flexed their muscles early and often Friday night in a 44-0 rout of the Diamond Wildcats in Southwest Conference play.

Pierce City, in fact, led 26-0 after the first quarter with two Colten O’Hara 10-yard runs, a Chanse Ford 5-yard TD run, and Trenton Kluck’s 35-yard interception return accounting for the scoring plays. Ford scored on 45- and 53-yard runs and O’Hara and Dominick Smith connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass for the other Pierce City points. In addition to Kluck’s pick-six, two of the other scores during that 26-0 first quarter were set up by interception returns.

Pierce City ran its regular season winning streak to 21 straight, while the Wildcats have lost five straight dating back to last season.

The Wildcats look to end their woes in Week 3 when they host former Spring River Valley Conference rival Jasper. The Eagles, 1-1 on the season, enjoy any time they face their former SRVC brethren who they feel snubbed them for the new Southwest Conference.