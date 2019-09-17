Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, fund-raising dinner, auction in Chillicothe (Mo.) had its largest crowd in recent years

By Bill Wehrle, C-T Outdoors Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe-based Grand River Area Ducks Unlimited chapter held its 48th-consecutive annual fund-raising banquet and auction at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center complex last Saturday evening and hosted the largest crowd in recent history.

Close to 150 area DU supporters, including 30 youngsters, showed up to enjoy an evening filled with fun and games and a delicious Chillicothe Hy-Vee-catered buffet dinner.

A 90-minutes social period prior to dinner provided plenty of time for visiting and tall tales about the Missouri early teal season which is open now and will run through Sept. 22.

There were games for the youngsters and plenty of prizes to be distributed to young winners. For more-mature attendees, there also were several games with great prizes, including several fine firearms and a silent auction of special DU items to be awarded to the highest bidders.

The top prize of the evening – a beautifully-finished and engraved DU Gun of the Year, a Benelli Super Black Eagle III – went to Randy Grell of Chillicothe. I’m guessing he’ll display it proudly, but probably never shoot it!

Following dinner, the popular “Pick of the Auction” game’s winner was announced. Jeff Hill, now-retired long-time DU chairman for the Brookfield chapter, selected a lawn bench with an antique pickup tailgate as the backrest.

Then, the evening’s activities were turned over to veteran DU auctioneer David Blackburn for an oral auction of specially-selected Ducks Unlimited limited-edition artwork, sculptures, knives and other items, including a DU-engraved Marlin .22 rifle. Bidding was spirited and this auction brought in almost $4,000 for Ducks Unlimited.

Among the items auctioned were seven engraved metal tumblers (engraving done and donated by local artisan Gabe Jeffries), each one containing a numbered token. Three of these special tumblers also had been given as a prize in the earlier Ladies Raffle, one in the Tier Raffle, and one in the silent auction.

One of the 10 token numbers then was drawn to select the winner of a previously-concealed “mystery gun,” which proved to be a camouflaged Franchi Affinity shotgun. Holding the selected token was the “always-lucky” Tim Reger of Chillicothe. Like he didn’t already own a duck gun!

Three other fine firearms were awarded to winners of the “Top of the Tier” drawing, along with many other raffle prizes.

The Chillicothe DU chapter now can boast 48 consecutive years of successful fund-raising banquets, something no other Missouri DU chapter can match. In fact, it is a record matched only by very few chapters in the entire United States. The local community has supported the chapter all the way and can be very proud of the wetland habitat conservation programs that chapter’s funds have supported over almost half a century.

The local planning committee already is thinking ahead to next year’s banquet and special activities for the year after that, when it anticipates celebrating the Grand River Area chapter’s 50th year of Ducks Unlimited support.