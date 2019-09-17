The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team defeated Bueker Middle School Monday night in Marshall in two straight sets 25-22 and 25-20.

The Lady Warriors’ A-team improved to 6-0-1 on the season. “Our serve receive was outstanding,” said Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog. “We missed too many serves. We knew Marshall would be competitive. We split the match with them in the Sacred Heart Tournament last weekend. Both teams played hard and there were long rallies. Again, we dug deep and pulled it off. We need a couple of good practices before Thursday’s game to get ready for St. Andrews of Tipton.”

Kylee Turner led Ss. Peter & Paul with five kills, four assists, two blocks and one dig.

Addy Nichols finished the match with three kills, one ace, one dig and one block while Allison Drummond had four aces and one dig, Addie Hubach three kills, one ace and one dig, Bridgette Lutz three aces and one assist and Alison Eichelberger with one ace and one dig.

In the B-team match, Ss. Peter & Paul fell to Bueker 16-25 and 19-25.

Herzog said the girls did not play to their best ability. “Our girls have shown they can play much better,” Herzog said. “Marshall was able to serve the ball and we just needed to serve it over. We will have a chance to practice the next two days before we travel to Tipton.”

Bella Imhoff finished the match with four kills, one assist and one dig. Mabry Caton had three aces, two kills and one assist while Sydney Nowlin added two aces, two assists and one kill, Reagan Wilson two kills and Riley Wilson with one assist.