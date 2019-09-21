SEDALIA — The last time Hickman traveled to Sedalia, Jevean Brown was on the sidelines in street clothes. His arm in a sling, the quarterback stood hovered around his coaching staff as the Kewpies’ offense struggled to gain momentum against Smith-Cotton.

Brown, whose broken clavicle ended his junior season three weeks earlier, could only watch as Hickman fell to the Tigers 10-7 in overtime of a district playoff game.

The longing to play was a feeling Brown couldn’t forget.

There would have been opportunities for Brown to exploit holes in Smith-Cotton’s defense that his backups couldn’t. Hickman’s season ended with massive what-if: How different would that game have been with Brown on the field?

Brown did his best to answer that question Friday night. Returning to Sedalia stronger, faster and with an entire offseason under center, Brown’s four-touchdown performance helped the Kewpies get revenge in a 40-6 victory over the Tigers.

“I was really emotional last year after the loss because I wanted to play in that game so bad,” Brown said. “I told my teammates this was the game I was looking forward to all season. … They beat us twice last year and I was not losing to them again.”

Hickman started the night with two well-executed drives. The first finished with Brown slipping past defenders for a 1-yard touchdown run, the next with Brown floating an 8-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Turner. Brown’s fluidity in the pocket and ability to extend plays proved too much for the Tigers early.

Brown’s performance was aided by the return of running back Felix Pippenger, who missed the first three weeks of the season recovering from a torn meniscus. The 1-2 punch combined for 105 yards on the ground in the first half.

“You saw the difference,” Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. “Emotionally, that dude (Pippenger) is a leader. Then on the ground, he has his vision and an ability to run downhill.”

The Kewpies had their workhorse back, and he only complemented Brown’s explosive rushing attack when running the read-option.

“(Brown’s) athletic ability was better than what we had on the field tonight,” Smith-Cotton coach Charlie McFail said. “He’s experienced, knows how to play, knows what’s going on and how to set his runs up.”

But that was only the beginning of the problems Brown would cause for Smith-Cotton.

With 34 seconds left in the first half, Brown made his presence felt on defense. The Tigers had their best field position of the first half: third-and-goal with a chance to make it a one-score game.

Smith-Cotton quarterback Brett Grupe ran the triple-option to the left side and was forced to scramble back to his right as the Hickman defense was in position to contain the play. Grupe ran out of options and floated a pass into the back-right corner.

“To be honest, I tried to throw it away,” Grupe said.

He didn’t throw it far enough, however, as the ball fell into Brown’s hands as he tapped his feet in end zone for the interception.

It was the first of Brown’s two interceptions in the game.

The second came on the opening possession of the second half when Brown took a tipped pass in the middle of the field 40 yards to set up the Kewpies up for an 18-yard strike to Devin Turner a few plays later.

Brown finished the night with a 23-yard rushing touchdown with 8:17 left. After that, Hickman switched to Turner at quarterback, and he also rushed for his second touchdown of the game.

Smith-Cotton couldn’t find a way to get Grupe or running back Cameron Finely in space and was almost held scoreless in consecutive games until PJ Allred went the length of the field for the Tigers’ only points.

Hickman (2-2) returns home next Friday to play host to crosstown rival Rock Bridge (0-4).