Visiting Hornets raise 2019 record to 3-1 with 42-25 verdict in unexpected battle of ground games at Cameron Friday, Sept. 20

CAMERON, Mo. — Although their Homecoming-celebrating hosts gave them a serious challenge, the 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS football Hornets extended their strong start to the season Friday (Sept. 20) with a 42-25 conquest of the Cameron Dragons.

The Midland Empire Conference victory for the Hornets improved them to 3-1 overall and squared them at 1-1 in the loop heading into their own Homecoming contest next Friday against Kansas City: St. Pius X. SPX dipped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MEC with a 62-6 defeat at Maryville.

While the Chillicothe-Cameron clash very much was competitive, with both teams racking up massive rushing yardage, it was not a nailbiter.

The Hornets never trailed after driving 65 yards in seven plays to score a touchdown on the game’s opening series. Had they needed or wanted to, they would have had a chance to tack on another score on the night’s final possession, but let time expire with the ball inside the Cameron 10.

The host Dragons (2-2, 0-2 conf.), an almost-totally-underclassmen team which – if it stays healthy – could be a formidable foe in the district playoffs, had two chances to get back on even terms after Brad Hayen’s 31-yards touchdown reception of a Jaden Winder fourth-down pass 2:35 into the game and Jamacin Carr’s accurate conversion kick gave the Hornets a very-early 7-0 lead. However, the Dragons missed a potential tying point-after kick after reachng the end zone late in the first quarter and were stopped short on a 2-points conversion try barely a minute later after pulling within 14-12.

Just as was the case in its road loss to St. Pius X the week before, Cameron could not muster a defensive stop after its vastly-improved offense scored to make things tight or give the Dragons a lead. After all four Cameron touchdowns against Chillicothe, the Hornets rapidly matched it within anywhere from only 16 seconds to 1:46.

In one frantic, defenses-shredding span of only 1:37 at the end of the first period and start of the second, each team put the ball across the goal line twice.

What eventually provided the decisive separation in the game was Chillicothe’s punching the ball in twice on runs by quarterback Jaden Winder in the last four minutes of the first half. With Carr’s kicks following each, as the senior did on all six Hornets TDs, the visitors inflated a 21-18 cushion to a more-comfortable 35-18 spread at intermission.

Although both teams’ offenses continued to gain serious yardage after halftime, each managed to finish drives with points only once. Cameron quickly moved 80 yards on the opening possession of the third quarter to cut its deficit to 10, only to have Winder’s third scoring run of the game offset it barely 90 seconds later.

Perhaps not coincidentally, neither side did any more scoring after another Cameron march following Winder’s third touchdown run ended with Dragons quarterback Ty Campbell, who already had rushed 20 times for 182 yards and throwing for 75 more, apparently getting injured and not returning to the game.

Flushed out of the pocket to his right by Luke Hopper’s pass rush, Campbell’s on-the-run pass deflected by Hornets linebacker Isaih Kille into the hands of Chillicothe safety Colten Sewell for an interception inside the Hornets’ 10-yard-line. As Sewell’s 17-yards runback ended, a pair of Hornets trying to block for him collided with Campbell, knocking him down.

Statistically, both teams’ offenses unofficially put up impressive yardage totals – the Hornets 374 rushing and 124 passing, the Dragons 335 rushing and 72 in the air – to go with the plentiful points.

Most striking, however, was the first-period total yardage for each side – 200 for Chillicothe and 139 for Cameron.

Thanks to all that real estate being gobbled up, the teams combined for 47 first downs, probably the most ever in a Chillicothe game. After approaching the Hornets’ record of 27 first downs earlier this season when they netted 24 against Kirksville, the 2019 red-and-black came even closer at Cameron with 26.

Individually, three Chillicothe players rushed for 85 yards or more, topped by Dawson Wheeler’s 130 on only seven carries – a performance highlighted by a 70-yards scoring burst on his first run of the game one play after Cameron’s first touchdown.

Senior Isaih Kille, who scored the first touchdown of his varsity career on a 1-yard carry on the opening play of the second quarter, narrowly missed his first triple-digits rushing game. He picked up 98 on 14 attempts. On his way to scoring three more times – giving him a team-high seven for the year thus far, Winder wound up with 85 yards on 13 carries.

Even with Chillicothe throwing only one pass after intermission – and missing on it, Sewell still had four catches for 93 yards, including gains of 41 and 33 yards. Hayen made his second TD reception.

In addition to junior Campbell’s 182 rushing yards, sophomore running back Dominick Hurst netted another 127 on 17 carries.

Sewell’s ricochet “pick” was the game’s only turnover. Each side fumbled once, but recovered it.