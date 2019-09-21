Marceline achieved vengeance on Friday night by torching Fayette.

The Tigers were in total control in week four, advancing to 3-1 by defeating Fayette at home, 27-0.

Marceline held a two-touchdown lead at the half, and never relinqueshed control.

Last year's game was Marceline's only regular-season defeat, getting smashed by the Falcons, 48-12. Last week, the Tigers fell to Brookfield by a touchdown in the Bell Game.

Marceline finished with 162 yards of total offense to Fayette's 139, and Marceline scored a touchdown in all four quarters.