Hale cruised to 15-5 win over Tina-Avalon/Southwest Livingston co-op team Monday (Sept. 23) in lone quarterfinal round game of 5-teams tourney. Semis set for tonight, finals Thursday

MENDON, Mo. — The annual Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) high school girls' softball tournament for 2019 commenced Monday (Sept. 23) at the Northwestern High School field with one game.

The 5-teams event commenced with fourth-seeded Hale eliminating No. 5 Tina-Avalon/Southwest Livingston 15-5, Northwestern school officials report.

That established the full pairings for tonight's (Tuesday's) semifinals. Weather and field conditions permitting, the top-seeded co-op club of players from the loop's three Chariton County schools – Northwestern, Keytesville, and Brunswick – will oppose Hale in a 5:30 p.m. contest. Following that at about 7 p.m., second-seeded Norborne will go against No. 3 seed Hardin-Central.

The 2019 CLAA Tournament's finals are slated for this Thursday – the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. and title game at 7 p.m. at Mendon.