(Tuesday, Sept. 24 CHS roundup) Abby Jones' 2-runs single caps 2-outs rally to beat Maryville. Golfer Jones shoots in 30s at Macon dual match. Boys' booters blanked. Spikers fall at Cameron

Chillicothe High School girls’ sports teams had a generally-successful day again Tuesday.

While the cross country running Lady Hornets were winning an unprecedented third meet title this season at St. Joseph, about an hour north of there, the softball Lady Hornets made their long trip home from Maryville worthwhile with a thrilling, extra-innings triumph. More than two hours to the east, golfer Hallie Jones already had posted the best score of her already-accomplished high school career.

On the down side for CHS Tuesday, the soccer Hornets were shaded 1-0 in a non-conference match at St. Joseph: Benton and the volleyball Lady Hornets lost in straight games in Midland Empire Conference competition at Cameron.

SOFTBALL

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Chillicothe finally collected a MEC victory after three fruitless tries, but had to work overtime to produce it.

Having scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to square things at 3-3, the diamond Lady Hornets (5-6, 1-3 conf.) gained their second road triumph in as many days in dramatic manner in the ninth.

With two outs and no runner aboard, Chillicothe got a single from speedy leadoff batter Sophia Luetticke and, after her steal of second, another hit from Jordan Hibner that advanced Luetticke to third base. With Maryville wary of the runner at third, J. Hibner then stole second, as well, without a throw.

With their top 2018 hitter, shortstop Abby Jones, whose triple to right-center field had knotted the game in the fifth, at the plate, the Lady Hornets liked their chances. Moments later, Jones demonstrated why, ripping a single to center field that plated both runners for a 5-3 lead.

Carrying that advantage into the bottom of the ninth, Chillicothe hoped freshman righthanded pitcher Kinlei Boley – having entered a few innings before for, due to a health problem, her first hurling appearance since the season opener – was not too fatigued to finish the job.

She wasn’t, it proved, as – with a strikeout, a tap to first base on an 0-2 pitch, and a line drive second sacker J. Hibner speared – the host Lady Spoofhounds were retired in order to end the extended game.

“We played good defense (no errors) and put together a couple of timely hits to pull this one out,” Chillcothe head coach Mike Jones comments. “We needed this victory.”

CHS had grabbed a quick lead in the first inning on consecutive hits by Luetticke and J. Hibner, a bases-filling walk to A. Jones, and then – after two strikeouts – a huge, 2-runs single to right field by junior third baseman Brooke Horton.

That 2-0 lead held until the bottom of the third frame when the Lady ’Hounds got a 2-outs, 2-runs double from their cleanup batter to cap a 3-runs inning.

Statistically, Boley (2-0) got the win in relief after starting sophomore hurler Hallie Rucker had tossed a strong six innings marred only by the MHS 3-spot in the third. Rucker struck out five and walked only two before Boley was summoned at the start of the bottom of the seventh. The ninth grader was touched for a couple of hits, but, despite her layoff from game pitching, did not walk anyone while working three scoreless innings.

On offense, A. Jones’ two hits and three RBI led a healthy 11-hits CHS attack. Luetticke had three hits, three runs scored, and two steals, while Horton and J. Hibner joined A. Jones in having 2-hits days.

Next on the docket for the softball Lady Hornets before they’re scheduled to host their annual tournament at Daryl Danner Memorial Park this Saturday is a home game there Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Tough St. Joseph: Benton will be in town for the MEC contest.

GOLF

MACON, Mo. — The golf Lady Hornets junior Hallie Jones shot a 9-holes round in the 30s for the second time in her high school career, a career which already has seen her compete in the state tournament twice.

She shot a 2-over-par 38 on the short course CHS coach Tim Marsh termed “tight and extremely hilly.” Her round – second only to her 37 in a dual at Lawson last year – easily earned her match medalist honors. The next-closest player had a 50 to pact the Macon team.

Chillicothe’s inexperienced sophomore players Quincey Jessen and Brooke Williams had about identical fortunes in the match, both shooting scores markedly lower than their averages.

Jessen carded a 62, her season’s best and about five strokes below her average. Williams finished in 64, six shots under her average and also her best to date.

Weather and course conditions permitting, which they seem likely to do, the golf Lady Hornets will be involved in their annual home tournament Thursday (Sept. 26). Play at Green Hills Golf Course is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The course will be available for public play after the tournament concludes at approximately 3 p.m.

SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — At Spring Garden Middle School, CHS’ soccer boys were blanked for the second time this season, sustaining a third-consecutive defeat.

In a match kept level at 0-0 only because Hornets sophomore goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson stopped a Benton penalty shot early, Hornets head coach Tim Cunningham reports, Benton finally posted the only tally of the day with barely five minutes remaining.

The unassisted match-winner was the only time Albertson was beaten, despite the early PK and 10 other subsequent saves.

Tuesday’s action did not count in the MEC standings, where Chillicothe stands a league-leading perfect 4-0. The squads’ conference contest will be in Chillicothe next month.

CHS returns to league play Thursday, visiting Savannah for 5 p.m. action.

VOLLEYBALL

CAMERON, Mo. — The Lady Hornets volleyball squad came close, but not close enough, to beating the Lady Dragons, falling 23-25, 19-25.

Maya Snyder’s five spikes led CHS with Lucy Gaston adding four. Haylee Coplen provided nine assists and Makayla Vance four “digs.”