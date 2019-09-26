Maya McVey and Maddie Brennaman shared medalist honors to lead Blue Springs South to a victory in a four-team match Wednesday.

McVey and Brennaman each shot 37 on the par-30 Drumm Farm Golf Club Executive Course as the Jaguars finished with a score of 161. William Chrisman was second at 194 and Truman was third at 198. Fort Osage did not have a team score with only three golfers competing.

Lexi Frederick shot 43, Dilynn Jones had a 44 and Ashley Humm had a 46 to complete Blue Springs South’s card.

Carrie Robinson fired a personal best 41 to lead Chrisman. Zoe McConnell and Josephine Shaw each shot 50, and Shelby White had a 60.

“Very proud of the progress the team is making this season,” Chrisman coach John Beaman said.

Kaitlyn Bragg fired a 39 to finish with the second-best score and pace Truman. Cate Maxey shot 48, followed by Molly Bradshaw (54), Jenna Fite (57) and Ali Houcek (58).

“The season is in kind of a grind right now and our girls are feeling it,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Now that our putters have heated up, it seems like we struggle to get off the tees or we can't make an approach shot. We need to put together a total game of golf together if we are going to fire on all cylinders. That includes course management and knowing when to use the correct club. Confidence has been a struggle as well. We need to believe in the talent that we have and we will be a good, well-balanced team.”

Ashlyn Buntin shot 49 to lead Fort Osage, followed by Alannah Hair (52) and Katelyn Runyon (56).

On Tuesday, Truman fired a 498 to tie for 11th with North Kansas City in Oak Park’s 15-team Tom Stout Invitational at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex.

William Chrisman finished 14th at 526 and Fort Osage was 15th at 528.

Katie Wheeler fired a 109 and Bragg shot 114 to lead Truman.

Robinson shot 119 to lead Chrisman, while Katelyn Ward shot 130 to pace Fort Osage.