Braymer also got its 8-man game in via an early start, losing to Hardin-Central. Hamilton: Penney fell to Mid-Buchanan 35-0 in game called early in 2nd half. About half of C-T-area games postponed – in whole or in part – to Saturday, due to storms/lightning

By starting early, several area high school football games were able to be completed – in a fashion – Friday (Sept. 27), but some were postponed to Saturday, either in progress or without having begun.

The pre-rain sighting of lightning five minutes before the scheduled kickoff led to a delay of Chillicothe's Homecoming contest against Kansas City: St. Pius X for about an hour before it was postponed until Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Interrupted and suspended until Saturday were the games involving Trenton and Polo.

At least two area games that began earlier than normal didn't get all four quarters in, but effectively were decided by the time of interruption and thus were conceded by the trailing teams.

In 8-man action at steamy Ludlow, Southwest Livingston blitzed Stewartsville with 40 first-period points – several on 1- or 2-play possessions - and claimed a 48-0 Highway 275 Conference triumph to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Wildcats stand 3-1 in the league.

Also in 8-man ball, Braymer started even earlier (4 p.m.), due to its Homecoming activities and the Bobcats absorbed a 56-6 defeat from the Norborne/Hardin-Central Aggies. Braymer sagged to 0-5.

On the 11-man level, Hamilton: Penney (2-3) fell behind Mid-Buchanan 28-0 in the first half, then surrendered another touchdown on the first offensive play of the second half. With the "running clock" already into use at that point, when the storms arrived not long thereafter, by mutual agreement, the contest was terminated after only a short delay.

Trenton led Princeton/Mercer 7-0 about 90 seconds into the second quarter when the storms arrived at Trenton, forcing a suspension until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Polo was down to Gallatin 27-0 late in the first half when lightning stopped their game. They'll gather at Gallatin again Saturday at 10 a.m. to complete their Grand River Conference contest.

Marceline led Paris 17-0 in the second period when their Lewis and Clark Conference game was halted until noon Saturday.

In games played in their entirely, previously-unbeaten Carrollton (4-1) was drilled by still-perfect Knob Noster 65-7 on the road and Brookfield (1-4) fell at Centralia 34-7.