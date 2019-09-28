Southern Boone quarterback Tyson Smith was struggling to handle shotgun snaps throughout the first half.

The ball was going over his head, down to his ankles and everywhere in between. The irregular snaps were beginning to affect Smith. Deep in Eagles territory late in the second quarter, Smith fumbled and Hallsville recovered 13 yards from the goal line.

Jake Ashburn kept the football on a zone read, cutting right and walking into the end zone on the next play. The Indians went up 20-0 with less than three minutes left in the first half. The standing-room-only crowd in Ashland was stunned. This wasn’t just a gut punch. This was a statement that sent shockwaves across the Tri-County Conference.

Hallsville (4-1), under first-year head coach Justin Conyers, is now a power player. The Indians held on to win 33-21.

“It feels crazy to win, it’s almost surreal,” Ashburn said after the game. “We knew they were 4-0, the No. 6 team in Class 3, and we knew they were going to be a tough opponent. We came out with the win and it feels awesome.”

Hallsville outscored Southern Boone 20-0 in the first half. It was the Indians' defensive unit that looked most impressive. The Eagles were unable to gain any momentum in the passing game because Smith had no time in the pocket. Their leading rusher, senior Tristan John, was held in check.

“We were overwhelmed by Hallsville’s speed on defense,” Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy said. “We knew that's what it was, but you can’t simulate that."

Hallsville held the Eagles back from their traditionally explosive offense. Southern Boone averaged 44 points a game heading into Friday’s matchup.

After Southern Boone started the third quarter with an eight-play, 40-yard drive that ventured into the red zone for the first time, Smith heaved a pass into double coverage. The ball was picked off, and all the Eagles' momentum for a comeback seemed lost.

Until the fourth quarter, that is.

John continued to get the ball despite little success in the first three quarters. In the fourth it began to pay off. His downhill running style seemed to wear the Hallsville defense and he racked up 114 yards on 20 carries. John sliced through the defense for a 11-yard touchdown run on the first play of the final period, bringing Southern Boone new life.

“I found that the right side was probably where they were a little more vulnerable,” John said. “So we started punching it there and that ultimately led us to a few scores.”

John returned to the end zone on the following drive with a 9-yard touchdown run off the right side. The only problem? Hallsville had returned the kickoff for a touchdown just prior. The Eagles were running out of time down 26-14.

Southern Boone got a defensive stop and Smith began to shine. His reads were simplified after struggling in the first half. Smith stopped forcing throws and began escaping the pocket, extending plays with his legs. This all led to a perfect chance for play action on second-and-10 from the Hallsville 29. The Indians bit on the fake, leaving Blake Dapkus wide open in the end zone to bring the deficit down to five with 5:12 left.

But Hallsville halted the comeback right then and there.

The Indians responded with an inspired, 10-play, 70-yard drive culminating with a 1-yard touchdown run by Cooper Crane.

“I can’t speak enough about those guys up front and in the trenches tonight,” Conyers said. “Those are the guys that don’t get a lot of attention. I want to thank them personally for the job they did up front tonight.”

Hallsville plays host to undefeated and reigning Class 2 champion Blair Oaks next Friday, while Southern Boone hosts Osage.