The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in two straight Thursday night against Calvary Lutheran by the scores of 8-25 and 11-25.

Bunceton volleyball coach Dustin Ray said the girls have improved greatly over the past week. “We have become more confident and more aggressive,” Ray said. “Calvary is an extremely tough team to play, and we played our best match thus far. Rotationally we are becoming stronger, and we had some successful sets and hits last night, which was great to see. We had good volleys and extended some volleys, but overall couldn’t win the rallies. No disappointment from the coaching staff on this loss.”

Laney Heilman led the Lady Dragons with seven service points with four aces along with five attack attempts and two digs. Ashlyn Twenter had five attack attempts, three kills and three service points with one ace, while Cara Bishop added three service points and three assists, Madelynn Myers with two service points and two attack attempts, Madison Brown two attack attempts, one service point and one block, Taylyn Heilman two service points and one dig, Savanna Tracy one service point and one dig and Kaelyn Crews with two attack attempts.